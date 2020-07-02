PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 2

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Rolling Stones and Ed Sheeran back call to help live music venues https://on.ft.com/38qgDOb - Paulson closes hedge fund to external investors https://on.ft.com/3dQcPae

- Johnson condemns HK law as breach of handover pact https://on.ft.com/3dQtkms - Boohoo accused of fuelling virus spread in Leicester production push https://on.ft.com/3dODap6

Overview - Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Paul McCartney and the Rolling Stones are among more than 1,500 music stars calling for specific financial help and a clear timetable for live music venues to reopen.

- Hedge fund manager John Paulson, whose multi-billion payoff on a bet against the overheated housing market a decade ago turned him into an industry superstar, is closing his hedge fund to external investors after years of lacklustre performance. - Boris Johnson has condemned Beijing's sweeping new security law for Hong Kong as a "serious breach" of the UK-China agreement on the territory.

- Boohoo has come under fire for allegedly risking the spread of the new coronavirus after claims that factories in Leicester supplying the online retailer told staff to come into work during lockdown despite being sick (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)