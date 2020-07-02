Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump plans huge July 4 fireworks show despite DC's concerns

President Donald Trump's July Fourth celebration on the National Mall will feature one of the largest fireworks displays ever and as many as 300,000 face masks will be given away to those who want them — but despite health concerns from D.C.'s mayor, no one apparently will be required to wear them.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 08:30 IST
Trump plans huge July 4 fireworks show despite DC's concerns

President Donald Trump's July Fourth celebration on the National Mall will feature one of the largest fireworks displays ever and as many as 300,000 face masks will be given away to those who want them — but despite health concerns from D.C.'s mayor, no one apparently will be required to wear them. Trump made no mention of the masks or of the pandemic overall in a tweet Wednesday on his Independence Day plans. He thanked corporate donors for supporting “what will, without question, be a special evening.” Interior Secretary David Bernhardt outlined a second year of military-focused events in the nation's capital on July Fourth, including Defense Department flyovers for a “one-of-a-kind air show.” “President Trump's 2020 Salute to America will be a patriotic tribute to our men and women in uniform,” Bernhardt said in a statement.

A mile-long firing of 10,000 fireworks will be “the largest in recent memory,” he said. July Fourth comes as Americans are dealing with surging cases of COVID-19 and confusion over best practices in public, especially on masks. Trump has been criticized for pushing to go ahead with large campaign rallies and other public gatherings, like the upcoming holiday event, despite the increased risks of infection.

Among those deeply concerned is Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, who doesn't have the right to shut down the holiday spectacle because it's on federal land, but warned the federal government about the obvious dangers of such a large crowd. Bowser said she had briefly read through the Interior Department's statement on the July Fourth plans and believed they were not consistent with established health guidelines.

“We know this is a special event for the Department of Interior. We've communicated to them that we do not think this is in keeping with the best CDC and Department of Health guidance. But this event will take place entirely on federal property,” Bowser said. Washington is currently in phase 2 of its reopening plans, and Bowser asked district residents to avoid large crowds and celebrate July Fourth at or near their homes.

“We are giving D.C. residents the same message about any of their outings for the holiday weekend. Ask yourself, do you need to be there," she said. "Ask yourself, can you anticipate or know who all is going to be around you? If you go downtown, do you know if you'll be able to social distance?” Interior officials planned to have 300,000 face coverings on hand to give away at the National Mall. Bernhardt said visitors would be encouraged to wear masks and keep a six-foot distance from one another. There was no indication that would be mandatory, despite the recommendations of health officials. Trump and first lady Melania Trump plan to host events from the White House south lawn and from the Ellipse on Saturday, the day after Trump attends a separate fireworks display and public gathering at Mount Rushmore.

This year's event will roll out without military vehicles. After Trump had expressed admiration for France's military-themed parades, last year's Independence Day events, featuring an address by Trump near the Lincoln Memorial and military flyover, included stationary displays of Bradley fighting vehicles. An Interior Department inspector general's report last week estimated the partial price tag of last year's Salute to America at $13 million, twice as much as previous years', in part because of the cost of including the Bradleys. Like last year, donations are helping support part of the cost of the July Fourth events, Bernhardt said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Inter Milan secure dominating 6-0 win over Brescia

Inter Milan demolished Brescia to secure a sumptuous 6-0 victory in the ongoing Serie A here on Wednesday. Inter Milan displayed a dominant performance throughout the match and all six goals were scored by six different players. From the ve...

J-K ACB arrests Bhupinder Singh Dua, former MD SICOP in disproportionate assets case

Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB has arrested Bhupinder Singh Dua, former MD of Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Limited SICOP, Jammu in connection with a disproportionate assets case, said ACB, Government of Jammu and Kashmir. Furt...

UN experts appalled by enforced disappearance of Pak activist Idris Khattak, call for impartial probe

UN human rights experts have condemned the enforced disappearance of Idris Khattak, a Pakistani human rights defender, calling it an intolerable attack on his legitimate work against a range of human rights and minority violations in the Kh...

JNCTN and UK digital identity firm Yoti partner to boost global capabilities

New Zealand-based credential management specialists JNCTN and UK digital identity company Yoti have today announced a strategic partnership to boost their international capabilities in this fast-growing space.The Yoti JNCTN partnership esta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020