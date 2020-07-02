Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fox News presenter denies sexual misconduct allegations after being fired

U.S. television presenter Ed Henry denied allegations of sexual misconduct after being fired by Fox News over claims of "willful sexual misconduct" involving a co-worker from years ago. The cable news network owned by Rupert Murdoch's Fox Corp said on Wednesday it had dismissed the co-presenter of weekday news program "America's Newsroom" after receiving a complaint on June 25 from the lawyer of a former employee which prompted the network to retain an outside law firm to investigate.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 14:55 IST
Fox News presenter denies sexual misconduct allegations after being fired
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr / by Johnny Silvercloud

U.S. television presenter Ed Henry denied allegations of sexual misconduct after being fired by Fox News over claims of "willful sexual misconduct" involving a co-worker from years ago.

The cable news network owned by Rupert Murdoch's Fox Corp said on Wednesday it had dismissed the co-presenter of the weekday news program "America's Newsroom" after receiving a complaint on June 25 from the lawyer of a former employee which prompted the network to retain an outside law firm to investigate. Henry was suspended on the day of the complaint and was fired based on "investigative findings," according to an internal memo that Fox News provided Reuters.

"Ed Henry denies the allegations referenced in the Fox announcement and is confident that he will be vindicated after a full hearing in an appropriate forum," Henry tweeted on Wednesday, quoting his lawyer Catherine Foti. The former employee has not been identified. Attorney Douglas Wigdor, who said he represented the former employee, said: "We cannot comment at this time."

Former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes resigned in 2016 after being accused by former employees of sexual harassment. Those claims formed the basis of the 2019 feature film "Bombshell" starring Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, and Margot Robbie.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai Police seizes 5,800 vehicles that flouted lockdown rule

Around 5,800 vehicles have been seized by the Mumbai Police in the last two days in connection with violation of the coronavirus lockdown regulation.According to Mumbai Police, 3,508 vehicles were seized on June 30 and 2,369 on July 1.Till ...

Meghan felt 'unprotected' by UK royal family while pregnant- court papers

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, felt unprotected by the British royal family while she was pregnant with her son Archie, according to London High Court documents filed as part of her legal action against a tabloid newspaper. Meghan, wife of ...

Nepal President approves Cabinet proposal to prorogue ongoing budget session

Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Thursday approved the Cabinets proposal to prorogue the ongoing parliamentary session and sent a letter to the Parliament Secretariat acknowledging the same. Earlier in the day, a Cabinet meeting was ...

Trump believes China's 'aggressive stance' against India confirms 'true nature' of CPC: White House

US President Donald Trump believes that Chinas aggressive stance against India and other countries in the region confirms the true nature of the ruling Communist Party of China, according to his spokesperson. The armies of India and China h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020