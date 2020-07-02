Spain counts losses in tourism from outbreak

New statistics in Spain show the coronavirus outbreak cost the country's key tourism sector more than 15 billion euros (USD 17 billion) in two months. Figures published Thursday by Spain's official statistics agency showed that in May, the number of tourist arrivals was zero.

It was the same in April, as Spain closed its borders from mid-March until June 21 to fight the spread of COVID-19. In April and May last year, 15 million tourists on average spent more than 1,000 euros (USD 1,130) each.

Tourism is one of Spain's economic mainstays, and authorities are hoping to salvage some of the summer season by encouraging foreign visitors to come..