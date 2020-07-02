Left Menu
Development News Edition

Experimental COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer, BioNtech shows promise in early trial, scientists say

The research said patients treated with the vaccine candidate produced nearly 1.8 to 2.8 fold greater levels of antibodies that could neutralise SARS-CoV-2. "We are encouraged by the clinical data of BNT162b1, one of four mRNA constructs we are evaluating clinically, and for which we have positive, preliminary, topline findings," said Kathrin U.

PTI | New York | Updated: 02-07-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 17:32 IST
Experimental COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer, BioNtech shows promise in early trial, scientists say
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A COVID-19 vaccine candidate, tested by the American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, and the German biotech firm BioNTech SE, is safe, well-tolerated, and can generate antibodies in people, according to a study. The research, which is published in the preprint server medRxiv and is yet to be peer-reviewed, describes the preliminary clinical data for the candidate vaccine nucleoside-modified messenger RNA (modRNA), BNT162b1. It said the number of antibodies produced in participants after they received two shots of the vaccine candidate was greater than that reported in patients receiving convalescent plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients. "I was glad to see Pfizer put up their phase 1 trial data today. Virus neutralizing antibody titers achieved after two doses are greater than convalescent antibody titers," tweeted Peter Hotez, a vaccine scientist from Baylor College of Medicine in the US, who was unrelated to the study.

Researchers, including those from New York University in the US, who were involved in the study, said the candidate vaccine enables human cells to produce an optimized version of the receptor-binding domain (RBD) antigen. According to the study, the RBD antigen, which is the spike (S) protein of SARS-CoV-2, is used by the virus to gain entry into human cells. "Robust immunogenicity was observed after vaccination with BNT162b1," the scientists noted in the study. Based on the study's findings, they said BNT162b1 could be administered in a quantity that is well-tolerated, potentially generating a dose-dependent production of immune system molecules in people. The research said patients treated with the vaccine candidate produced nearly 1.8 to 2.8 fold greater levels of antibodies that could neutralize SARS-CoV-2.

"We are encouraged by the clinical data of BNT162b1, one of four mRNA constructs we are evaluating clinically, and for which we have positive, preliminary topline findings," said Kathrin U. Jansen, study co-author and Senior Vice President and Head of Vaccine Research & Development, Pfizer. "We look forward to publishing our clinical data in a peer-reviewed journal as quickly as possible," Jansen said. According to Ugur Sahin, CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech, and another co-author of the study, the preliminary data are encouraging as they provide an initial signal that BNT162b1 is able to produce neutralizing antibody responses in humans. He said the immune response observed in the patients treated with the experimental vaccine is at, or above, the levels observed from convalescent sera, adding that it does so at "relatively low dose levels." "We look forward to providing further data updates on BNT162b1," Sahin said. Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist at Harvard University in the US, who is unrelated to the study, said the trial results are promising.

"Potential good news from new vaccine trial -- decent response in neutralizing antibodies -- the key type that is needed for immunity. Still a pre-print but hopeful," he said on Twitter. According to a statement from Pfizer, the initial part of the study included 45 healthy adults 18 to 55 years of age.

It said the preliminary data for BNT162b1 was evaluated in 24 subjects who received two injections of 10 microgrammes (µg) and 30 µg -- 12 subjects who received a single injection of 100 µg, and 9 subjects who received two doses of a dummy vaccine. The study noted that participants received two doses, 21 days apart, of a placebo, 10 µg or 30 µg of BNT162b1, or received a single dose of 100 µg of the vaccine candidate.

According to the scientists, the highest neutralizing concentrations of antibodies were observed seven days after the second dose of 10 µg, or 30 µg on day 28 after vaccination. They said the neutralizing concentrations were 1.8- and 2.8-times observed in blood samples from people who had contracted the virus. In all 24 subjects who received two vaccinations at 10 µg and 30 µg dose levels, the elevation of RBD-binding antibody concentrations was observed after the second injection, the study noted. It said these concentrations are 8- and 46.3-times the concentration seen in those infected with the novel coronavirus.

At the 10 µg or 30 µg dose levels, the scientists said adverse reactions, including low-grade fever, were more common after the second dose than the first dose. According to Pfizer, local reactions and systemic events after injection with 10 µg and 30 µg of BNT162b1 were "dose-dependent, generally mild to moderate, and transient." It said the most commonly reported local reaction was injection site pain, which was mild to moderate, except in one of 12 subjects who received a 100 µg dose, which was severe. The study noted that there were no serious adverse events reported by the patients. Citing the limitations of the research, the scientists said the immunity generated in the participants in the form of the T cells and B cells of their immune system, and the level of immunity needed to protect one from COVID-19 are unknown. With these preliminary data, along with additional data being generated, Pfizer said the two companies will determine a dose level, and select among multiple vaccine candidates to seek to progress to a large, global safety and efficacy trial, which may involve up to 30,000 healthy participants if regulatory approval to proceed is received.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong activists discussing parliament-in-exile after China crackdown, campaigner says

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists are discussing a plan to create an unofficial parliament-in-exile to keep the flame of freedom alive and send a message to China that freedom cannot be crushed, campaigner Simon Cheng told Reuters. Cheng, a...

Kannada comedian Mimicry Rajagopal dies at 69

Kannada film comedian Mimicry Rajagopal, who had acted in more than 650 movies, died here on Thursday, his family said. The 69-year-old actor was suffering from kidney and respiratory related diseases and breathed his last at his residence ...

Spain to approve 50 bln aid package for companies, PM says

Spain will approve 50 billion euros 56.4 billion as part of a new set of measures aimed at boosting companies investment capacity and solvency in an attempt to revive the coronavirus-hit economy, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursda...

Ahmedabad-based firm enters into pact with DRDO to manufacture UV disinfection towers

An Ahmedabad-based Company on Thursday entered into an agreement with Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO for manufacturing ultra violet UV disinfection towers rapid and chemical-free disinfection of high infection-prone area...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020