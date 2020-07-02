France says Istanbul's Hagia Sophia must remain open to all
A Turkish court on Thursday heard a petition seeking to convert the Hagia Sophia, one of Turkey's most visited and beloved tourist sites, back into a mosque. "A symbol of tolerance and diversity, this place must remain open to all," a French Foreign Ministry spokesman said.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-07-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 22:28 IST
France's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the sixth-century Hagia Sophia museum originally built as a Christian cathedral in Istanbul must remain open to all. A Turkish court on Thursday heard a petition seeking to convert the Hagia Sophia, one of Turkey's most visited and beloved tourist sites, back into a mosque.
"A symbol of tolerance and diversity, this place must remain open to all," a French Foreign Ministry spokesman said. The Hagia Sophia is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that was at the core of both the Christian Byzantine and Muslim Ottoman empires, and is today one of Turkey's most visited monuments.
- READ MORE ON:
- Hagia Sophia
- France
- Istanbul
- Turkish
- UNESCO World Heritage Site
- Byzantine
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
NATO must deal with, not ignore Turkish problem - French official
Special delivery: activists urge France to rein in Amazon
UAE says Turkish and Iranian interventions violate Iraqi sovereignty
France sentences Syrian leader's uncle for money laundering
Turkish ministers visit Libya, Tripoli government says