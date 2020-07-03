Entertainment News Roundup: NY attorney general announces $19 million settlement; Uffizi masterpieces show Black culture's role and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

New York attorney general announces $19 million settlement in Harvey Weinstein lawsuits

An agreement has been reached to settle for nearly $19 million two sexual misconduct lawsuits on behalf of multiple women against imprisoned former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, attorneys said on Tuesday. But lawyers representing six of the women who have made accusations against Weinstein called the proposed deal a "complete sellout" that did not require the 68-year-old former film producer to accept responsibility or pay out of his own pocket.

Uffizi masterpieces show Black culture's role in the Renaissance

Italy's Uffizi gallery said on Thursday it was planning to pick out nine of its masterpieces for a project to highlight the part that Black people and culture played in the Renaissance. Under the "Black Presence" initiative, images of works including Cristofano dell'Altissimo's "Portrait of the King of Abyssinia" will be posted online from this weekend for a series of discussions and other events.

Musical 'Hamilton' goes from Broadway to America's living rooms

Five years after taking Broadway by storm with its multi-racial, hip-hop take on America's founding fathers, "Hamilton" arrives in millions of homes around the world on Friday as a film. Shot over three days in 2016 at the stage musical featuring the original cast, the film lands on the Disney+ streaming service as America celebrates Independence Day weekend.

'Help!' cry British musicians, warning of crisis in live music industry

Paul McCartney, Ed Sheeran and The Rolling Stones were among some 1,500 musicians who called on Thursday for the British government to help the live music business survive the novel coronavirus outbreak. "The future for concerts and festivals and the hundreds of thousands of people who work in them looks bleak," the musicians wrote in an open letter to British Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden.

Syrian artist's Silent Demonstration watches over German war crimes trial

Forty-nine faceless figures stand on the lawn outside a German courthouse, facing the windows of a courtroom behind which two suspected members of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's security services are standing trial for torture and sexual assault. The figures, part of an art installation called The Muted Demonstration, are wearing jeans, shirts, and jackets that formerly belonged to victims of torture, their creator, Syrian artist Khaled Barakeh, told Reuters on Wednesday.

Hollywood weighs how to foster lasting Black inclusion

Hollywood came under intense scrutiny for a lack of diversity in 2015 when the #OscarsSoWhite movement spotlighted the dearth of Black nominees for the film industry's highest honors. Following the mass protests after the death of African American George Floyd in U.S. police custody, the entertainment business faces new criticism for failing to do enough to include Black people in front of and behind the camera.

Johnny Depp's 'wife beater' libel case can go ahead, UK judge rules

A British judge ruled on Thursday that Hollywood star Johnny Depp's libel case against The Sun newspaper over claims he abused his ex-wife can go ahead next week after rejecting the publication's bid to have the case thrown out. Depp, the 57-year-old star of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" films, is suing the tabloid's publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, at London's High Court for libel over an article Wootton wrote in 2018 calling Depp a "wife beater".

NBCU's Peacock strikes deal with ViacomCBS to stream 'The Godfather' and others

Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal has struck a deal with ViacomCBS Inc to bring "The Godfather" trilogy, "Undercover Boss" and other hit franchises to the upcoming Peacock streaming video platform, the companies announced on Wednesday. Peacock, set to launch nationally on July 15 on mobile devices, Web and connected television platforms, will compete against Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc Prime Video, Walt Disney Co's Disney+, Hulu, and AT&T Inc's HBO Max in the fight for paying subscribers.

Mexico's TV Azteca invests in music streaming company Deezer

Mexico's TV Azteca, a unit of Grupo Salinas, is investing in music streaming company Deezer with an agreement that includes an equity stake and commercial partnerships, the companies said in a statement on Thursday. Paris-based Deezer said the agreement, including commercial partnerships and access to TV Azteca's production capabilities, is estimated to have a $40 million value.

U.S. television broadcaster Hugh Downs dies at age 99

Hugh Downs, whose congeniality and authoritative manner allowed him to move between the world of game shows and U.S. network news, has died at the age of 99, the Arizona school named after him said on Thursday. Downs hosted the game show "Concentration" and the ABC News show "20/20" during a radio and television career of more than 60 years.