Left Menu
Development News Edition

White Michigan couple arrested after gun pulled on Blacks

A white couple was arrested after at least one handgun was pulled on a Black woman and her daughters during a videotaped confrontation in a restaurant parking lot in Michigan, authorities said on Thursday. Jillian Wuestenberg can be seen outside her vehicle shouting "get the (expletive) away!

PTI | Michigan | Updated: 03-07-2020 05:01 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 05:01 IST
White Michigan couple arrested after gun pulled on Blacks

A white couple was arrested after at least one handgun was pulled on a Black woman and her daughters during a videotaped confrontation in a restaurant parking lot in Michigan, authorities said on Thursday. Jillian Wuestenberg, 32, and Eric Wuestenberg, 42, were charged Thursday with felonious assault, Oakland County Prosecutor Jessica Cooper said in a release. It was not immediately clear when they would be arraigned or if they have attorneys who could comment on the allegations.

Cellphone video captured the confrontation Wednesday outside a Chipotle in Orion Township, about 64 kilometers northwest of Detroit. Jillian Wuestenberg can be seen outside her vehicle shouting "get the (expletive) away! Get away!" while pointing a handgun.

She eventually gets back in her vehicle which is driven away by her husband. Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters that the couple is from Independence Township and both have concealed pistol licenses. Deputies seized two handguns from the couple after they were detained on Wednesday night following the encounter.

The Detroit News first reported on the three-minute video posted online that shows part of the interaction. Takelia Hill, who is Black, told the newspaper that it happened after the white woman bumped into Hill's teenage daughter as they were entering the fast food restaurant. The video footage starts after that, in the parking lot. A woman since identified as Jillian Wuestenberg is heard arguing with Hill and her daughters. Wuestenberg climbs into the vehicle, rolls down the window and says, "White people aren't racist," and, "I care about you," before the vehicle she was in starts to back away.

Her husband, who had led his wife to the vehicle, turns to the camera and asks, "Who ... do you think you guys are?," using an expletive. Then, as someone is standing behind the vehicle, Jillian Wuestenberg jumps out and points a handgun in the direction of a person who's recording. She screams at people to get away from her and her vehicle. A woman shouts, “She's got a gun on me!” and urges someone in the parking lot to call the police. Wuestenberg then lowers the gun, climbs into the passenger seat and the vehicle drives off.

Cooper, the prosecutor, told The Associated Press that her office viewed the available video and looked at the facts before filing charges. "It is an unfortunate set of circumstances that tempers run high over, basically, not much of an incident," she said of the initial alleged spark that caused the confrontation.

Bouchard said people are "picking sides" and that threatening calls were made to the sheriff's office dispatch centre after the videos were posted online. "We don't see sides. We see facts," he said. "There's a lot of tension in our society, a lot of tension among folks and people with each other. I would just say this, we are asking and expect our police — and rightfully so — to deescalate every situation they possibly can, and we should be doing that. But I would say that needs to happen with us individually in our own lives and situations, that we interact with each other and deescalate those moments."

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

FedEx asks Redskins to change team nickname

FedEx, the namesake of the Washington Redskins stadium, is asking the team to change its controversial nickname. The Memphis-based delivery firm wrote in a statement Thursday, as reported by multiple media outlets, We have communicated to t...

Only 9% of Brazil's COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, study shows

Less than 10 of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Brazil were asymptomatic and the majority of those who tested positive for the COVID-19 respiratory disease had mild symptoms, a survey of almost 90,000 people from all regions s...

Vijayawada: 63-year-old COVID-19 suspect goes missing from hospital

A 63-year-old COVID-19 suspect went missing under suspicious conditions from a government hospital in Vijayawada. According to Dhanalakshmi, wife of the missing person, Vasanta Rao 63yrs was suffering from asthmatic conditions, hiccups and ...

Number of COVID-19 cases in Brazil rises by 48,105 to over 1.49 million: Health Ministry

Brasilia Brazil, July 3 SputnikANI The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 48,105 to 1,496,858 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday. The death toll has risen by 1,252 to 6...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020