Vitality announces latest Valorant Ignition Series event

The Vitality European Open qualifier will take place Sunday with 128 teams playing a single-elimination tournament to decide the eight main-event participants.

Updated: 03-07-2020 05:46 IST
Team Vitality Esports announced Thursday that it will host the Vitality European Open by Corsair, the latest installment in the Valorant Ignition Series, beginning Sunday. The Vitality European Open, which will run from Sunday's qualifier through the grand final on July 12, will see 128 teams compete for 15,000 Euros (more than $16,800 as of Thursday) while providing organizations a chance to scout competition in the nascent game.

"Ever since VALORANT was revealed, it was very obvious that it was going to shake up the competitive ecosystem," Team Vitality president and co-founder Fabien "Neo" Devide said in a news release. "At Team Vitality we are really excited to host the Vitality European Open and provide a stage for the emergence of some top-class talent. We have big plans in Valorant and we look forward to seeing some fantastic players emerge." The Ignition Series is a global series of tournaments that has also seen the G2 Esports Valorant Invitational, the RAGE Valorant Japan Invitational, the T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Valorant Showdown (North America) and the Empire Play North Africa Valorant Invitational take place since mid-June.

France-based Vitality is a member of the 10-team League of Legends European Championship and one of the more popular esports franchises in the world. Vitality also fields teams in Rocket League, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Rainbow 6: Siege and other titles. The Vitality European Open qualifier will take place Sunday with 128 teams playing a single-elimination tournament to decide the eight main-event participants. The main event will be split into two groups (Group A plays July 10, Group B plays July 11). The playoffs and grand final take place July 12.

