Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and alleged associate of disgraced financer and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested by the FBI on Thursday (local time).

ANI | Manhattan | Updated: 03-07-2020 10:15 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 09:47 IST
Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell arrested
Disgraced financer and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and alleged associate of disgraced financer and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were arrested by the FBI on Thursday (local time). She was arrested in Bradford on the charges related to Epstein's case, according to the US attorney office in Manhattan, The Hill reported.

Epstein, who took his own life in August last year, was arrested in July 2019 on the charges of abusing and trafficking women, and minors in Manhattan and Florida between 2002 to 2005. Maxwell has been charged on four counts of conspiring 'to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts' from 1995 to 1997 and two counts of perjury for allegedly making false statements to prosecutors.

Manhattan US Attorney Audrey Strauss said the case against Maxwell "is the prequel to the earlier case we brought against Jeffrey Epstein". Strauss also said Maxwell "played a critical role" in finding the victims for Epstein.

"Maxwell lied because the truth, as alleged, was almost unspeakable," she added, referring to the perjury charges. According to the indictment, Maxwell is accused of helping Epstein and grooming the victims by befriending them and taking them to out prior to sexual abuse.

"Maxwell's presence during the minor victims' interactions with Epstein while they were being abused "helped put the victims at ease because an adult woman was present," the indictment reads. Strauss also said on Thursday that prosecutors "would welcome Prince Andrew to come in and talk to us." The Duke of York, who has been accused by one woman of sexual abuse when she was 17, is a friend of Epstein and Maxwell.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays tributes to policemen killed in Kanpur encounter

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid tributes to the eight policemen who were allegedly killed by criminals during an encounter in Kanpur. Uttar Pradesh will never forget the martyred policemen who had discharged thei...

Canada high court dismisses Indigenous appeal of pipeline

The Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday dismissed an appeal from British Columbia First Nations against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion that would nearly triple the flow of oil from the Alberta oil sands to the Pacific Coast. The cour...

China names new head of national security office in Hong Kong

China has appointed an official who became prominent during a 2011 clampdown on protesters in China as director of its new national security office in Hong Kong, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.Zheng Yanxiong, 57, most re...

Australian Rules-COVID-19 spike chases AFL teams out of Victoria

The outbreak of COVID-19 in Melbourne has forced 10 Australian Football League AFL teams to move out of their home base in southern Victoria state as part of a revised schedule to preserve the integrity of the competition. The teams in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020