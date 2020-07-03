Left Menu
Large blasts rock Turkish fireworks factory, 10 hurt

"There are around 150-200 people (at the site) according to information from the factory owner but we can't intervene because explosions are continuing," said Sakarya Governor Kaldirim.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 15:35 IST
A series of large explosions rocked a fireworks factory in northwest Turkey's Sakarya province on Friday and 10 people were taken to hospital with injuries, media reports said.

State-owned Anadolu news agency reported local governor Cetin Oktay Kaldirim as saying around 150-200 people were inside the complex in the Hendek district of Sakarya province. It was not immediately clear what triggered the blasts. A huge plume of dark grey smoke rose from the area, video footage on CNN Turk showed.

Many ambulances and fire fighting vehicles rushed to the scene after the blasts which were heard up to 50 km (31 miles) away, Anadolu said.

Turkey's interior, health and labour ministers went to Sakarya to monitor the situation, Anadolu said.

