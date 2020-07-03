Over 6,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Russia in 24 hours

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia reached 667,883 with as many as 6,718 new COVID-19 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Xinhua, citing a statement from country's coronavirus response center on Friday, reported that the death toll rose by 176 to 9,859.

According to the statement, a total of 437,893 people have recovered, including 8,915 over the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, in a statement, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said that on Thursday, 284,158 people were still under medical observation.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, worldwide, 10,889,434 cases of coronavirus have been reported with fatalities standing at 521,545. (ANI)