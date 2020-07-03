Left Menu
President Macron appoints Jean Castex as French PM

The Elysee Palace on Friday said that French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed Jean Castex as the country's new Prime Minister.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 03-07-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 20:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Elysee Palace on Friday said that French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed Jean Castex as the country's new Prime Minister. This comes after Edouard Philippe resigned as the Prime Minister.

"The president of the republic has appointed Jean Castex to the post of the prime minister and has tasked him with forming the government," Sputnik quoted the Elysee Palace as saying in a communique. According to a Sputnik report, Castex previously served as the mayor of Prades and also coordinated France's strategy of coronavirus restrictions lifting.

"Today, Edouard Philippe submitted a notice of resignation from the post of the head of government and the president accepted it," the Elysee Palace said in a communique earlier. (ANI)

