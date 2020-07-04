Left Menu
Vitality rally for berth in cs_summit 6: Europe final

After Fnatic took Inferno 16-11, GODSENT prevailed 16-8 on Nuke and 16-14 on Dust II. cs_summit 6 Online: Europe schedule Saturday Lower-bracket final: BIG vs. OG Sunday Grand final: Team Vitality start with one-map lead over BIG or OG cs_summit 6 Online: Europe prize pool (with money and Regional Major Rankings points) 1.

Team Vitality came from behind to defeat BIG 2-1 on Friday and advance to the final of the cs_summit 6 Online: Europe event. BIG drop into the lower-bracket final, where they will meet OG on Saturday. OG stayed alive with a 2-1 lower-bracket win over Heroic on Friday.

The $125,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 16 teams, eight of which made the double-elimination playoff bracket. All matches are best-of-three except the best-of-five grand final scheduled for Sunday. Vitality, as the upper-bracket winner, will receive a one-map advantage over the lower-bracket winner in the grand final.

The champion will receive $34,000 and 2,000 Regional Major Ranking points. BIG got off to a good start Friday, winning six consecutive rounds on either side of halftime and beating Vitality 16-14 on Mirage.

Vitality jumped out to a 7-1 lead on Inferno and held on for a 16-13 decision to level the match. On the decisive third map, Dust II, Vitality won 10 of the first 13 rounds and closed out a 16-12 victory.

Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut led Vitality's all-French roster with 74 kills and a plus-25 kill-death differential. Germany's Florian "syrsoN" paced BIG with 78 kills and a plus-13 KD differential. In the Friday lower-bracket match, Heroic saved four map points on Nuke to force overtime, but OG eventually earned a 22-20 victory in double OT.

OG appeared to be on the verge of a sweep when it led 11-5 on Inferno, but Heroic captured the next nine rounds en route to a 16-14 win. Heroic carried the momentum into the start of the third map, Mirage, taking the first five rounds. But OG then won six rounds in a row and pulled away for a 16-8 triumph.

Denmark's Valdemar "valde" Bjorn Vangsa topped OG with 72 kills while Polish/British teammate Mateusz "mantuu" Wilczewski had a team-high plus-17 KD differential. Nikolaj "niko" Kristensen registered 78 kills and a plus-7 KD differential for Heroic's all-Danish squad. In the fifth-place match Friday, GODSENT rallied for a 2-1 win over Fnatic. After Fnatic took Inferno 16-11, GODSENT prevailed 16-8 on Nuke and 16-14 on Dust II.

cs_summit 6 Online: Europe schedule Saturday

Lower-bracket final: BIG vs. OG Sunday

Grand final: Team Vitality start with one-map lead over BIG or OG cs_summit 6 Online: Europe prize pool (with money and Regional Major Rankings points)

1. $34,000, 2,000 2. $22,000, 1,875

3. $17,000, 1,750 4. $13,000, 1,625 -- Heroic

5. $10,000, 1,500 -- GODSENT 6. $7,500, 1,375 -- Fnatic

7. $5,500, 1,250 -- North 8. $4,000, 1,125 -- Ninjas in Pyjamas

9. $3,000, 1,000 -- G2 Esports 10. $2,200, 875 -- ENCE

11. $1,600, 750 -- FaZe Clan 12. $1,200, 625 -- Movistar Riders

13-16. $1,000, 312.5 -- mousesports, FATE Esports, x6tence, Team Heretics --Field Level Media--Field Level Media

