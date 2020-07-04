5 killed, 3 injured in North Carolina highway crash

5 killed, 3 injured in North Carolina highway crashPTI | Charlotte | Updated: 04-07-2020 08:51 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 08:51 IST
Five people were killed and at least three others seriously injured after a highway crash in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday evening
Emergency medical officials said the crash happened on Interstate 485 in north Charlotte, news outlets reported
Officials did not immediately release the identity of the victims or say how the crash happened.
