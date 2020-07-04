Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 killed, 3 injured in North Carolina highway crash

PTI | Charlotte | Updated: 04-07-2020 08:51 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 08:51 IST
5 killed, 3 injured in North Carolina highway crash

Five people were killed and at least three others seriously injured after a highway crash in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday evening

Emergency medical officials said the crash happened on Interstate 485 in north Charlotte, news outlets reported

Officials did not immediately release the identity of the victims or say how the crash happened.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Two journalists tortured in Pakistan for covering quarantine centre in Balochistan province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Shoot To Kill take PCS 1 NA title on tiebreaker

After 20 rounds of the PUBG Continental Series 1 - North America event, the top two teams could barely be separated. Shoot To Kill and Wildcard Gaming wound up identical totals of 198 points, leaving the championship to be determined by a k...

Trump blasts "left-wing cultural revolution" at Mount Rushmore

P resident Donald Trump on Friday railed against angry mobs that tried to tear down statues of Confederate leaders and other historical figures, warning thousands of supporters at Mount Rushmore that protesters were trying to erase the U.S....

Lord Buddha's ideals have lasting solutions to challenges world faces today: PM Modi

As the world fights extraordinary challenges, their lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. Addressing the Dhamma Chakra Day event, the prime minister said the eight-fold pat...

Mizoram postpones opening of schools for 2020-21 academic session

The Mizoram government has postponed the opening of schools for the 2020-21 academic session for an indefinite period as a part of the containment measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak, a minister said. The government had earlier decide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020