Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pubs and restaurants reopen in England as lockdown eased

In all cases, social distancing rules have to be followed. Though the easing of the lockdown will be warmly welcomed by many, there are concerns that the British government is being overly hasty, even reckless, in sanctioning the changes, given the country's still-high coronavirus infection and death rates.

PTI | London | Updated: 04-07-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 15:21 IST
Pubs and restaurants reopen in England as lockdown eased
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

England is embarking on Saturday on perhaps its biggest lockdown easing yet as pubs and restaurants have the right to reopen for the first time in more than three months. In addition to the reopening of much of the hospitality sector, couples can tie the knot once again, people can go and see a movie at their local cinema and many of those who have had enough of their lockdown hair can finally get a trim. In all cases, social distancing rules have to be followed.

Though the easing of the lockdown will be warmly welcomed by many, there are concerns that the British government is being overly hasty, even reckless, in sanctioning the changes, given the country's still-high coronavirus infection and death rates. On Friday, another 137 virus-related deaths were recorded across the U.K., the large majority in England, taking the total to 44,131, by far the highest in Europe and third behind the United States and Brazil.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the decision to ease the lockdown is based on the scientific evidence that people are "appreciably less likely now to be in close proximity" with someone with the virus than at the height of the pandemic. "Let's not blow it now," he said.

In other countries, the reopening of bars and restaurants has been blamed for a spike in infections. The four nations of the U.K. England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland are easing the lockdown at different speeds.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

349 more COVID-19 cases in Bihar, tally reaches 11,460

Three hundred and forty nine more COVID-19 cases were reported from Bihar, taking the states coronavirus tally to 11,460, said the State Health Department on Saturday. Out of the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state, there are 8,211 ...

Week-long total lockdown in Arunachal's Capital Complex from July 6

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Saturday announced that a week-long total lockdown will be imposed in the Capital Complex, comprising Itanagar and Nagarlagun, from July 6 in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, a top official sa...

Ugandan dies after setting fire to himself over motorcycle impounded over COVID-19 violations

A Ugandan man has died after setting fire to himself in a police station when officers allegedly demanded a bribe to release his motorcycle, which he was using as a taxi and which had been impounded over violation of coronavirus restriction...

Rains continue in Mumbai, adjoining parts for second day

Rains continued to lash Mumbai and its adjoining areas for the second consecutive day on Saturday. However, the intensity of rainfall witnessed so far on Saturday was moderate as compared to Friday, officials said.According to the India Met...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020