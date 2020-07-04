Left Menu
Development News Edition

Berlin metro to complete change of derogatory station name by year-end

"We will have completed that by the end of the year," he said. Last month, unidentified activists taped over the station's entrance, temporarily naming it "George Floyd Street".

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 20:21 IST
Berlin metro to complete change of derogatory station name by year-end

Berlin's public transport company BVG said on Saturday that completing the renaming of a city centre metro station with a name based on a derogatory word for Black people will take until the end of the year.

"Mohrenstrasse" metro station literally means Moor Street, using the medieval term for people from North Africa. It will be renamed after another nearby street, Glinkastrasse, named after 19th century Russian composer Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka.

BVG said on Friday it would change the station name, amid a worldwide reckoning with buried legacies of racism and colonial crimes underpinning many western societies, sparked by the death in the United States of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of a police officer. The station lies a few hundred metres from the Brandenburg Gate at the very centre of Berlin, and has had a string of names since it was opened in 1908.

"We will change all network plans, signs at the stations and on buses. Everything must be changed on the subways," said Rolf Erfurt, a BVG board member, in an interview with Reuters TV. "We will have completed that by the end of the year," he said.

Last month, unidentified activists taped over the station's entrance, temporarily naming it "George Floyd Street". "I think it's fantastic (to rename the station) because I think it is not on in the 21st century to name streets after racist insults against Black people," said Akwasi Osei-Dwomoh, a passer-by.

"I wish that not just the metro station, but also the street itself, will find a better name."

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

US: Trump signs extension of COVID-relief fund for businesses

US President Donald Trump on Saturday signed into law a temporary extension of a subsidy programme for small businesses battered by the coronavirus. The legislation extends the June 30 deadline for applying for the programme to August 8. La...

Rajasthan CA plans for 75,000 seater stadium

Rajasthan Cricket Association is planning to construct a state-of-the-art 75,000 seater swanky stadium near the state capital, secretary Mahendra Sharma said on Saturday. When completed, it will be the third-largest cricket stadium in the w...

Pune Mayor contracts coronavirus

Pune Mayor Muralidhar Mohol said on Saturday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He underwent a test after suffering from mild fever and found that he has caught the virus, Mohol tweeted.His condition was stable and he was undergoi...

JD Gaming win fourth straight LPL Summer Split

JD Gaming surged into third place with their fourth straight win Saturday in Chinas League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai. JD Gaming 5-2, plus-5 differential swept Invictus Gaming 5-3, 2 with MVP performances by jungler Jin-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020