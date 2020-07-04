Left Menu
Development News Edition

Horse racing-Serpentine stuns favourites to win Derby

Serpentine produced an electrifying display of front-running to claim a shock win at the Epsom Derby on Saturday as Aidan O'Brien became the most successful trainer in the history of the famous flat race. The 25-1 shot opened up a huge lead on the field and they could not respond as Serpentine, ridden by Emmet McNamara, never looked like being caught.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 22:29 IST
Horse racing-Serpentine stuns favourites to win Derby
The 25-1 shot opened up a huge lead on the field and they could not respond as Serpentine, ridden by Emmet McNamara, never looked like being caught. Image Credit: Flickr

Serpentine produced an electrifying display of front-running to claim a shock win at the Epsom Derby on Saturday as Aidan O'Brien became the most successful trainer in the history of the famous flat race.

The 25-1 shot opened up a huge lead on the field and they could not respond as Serpentine, ridden by Emmet McNamara, never looked like being caught. There were no spectators to witness it, however, with the re-scheduled race being run behind closed doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Had there been, they might have been stunned into silence as Serpentine only won his first race a week ago.

Pre-race favourites English King and Kameko were run out of contention with Khalifa Sat (50-1) finishing second and Amhran Na Bhfiann (66-1) third in one of the most surprising results in the race's recent history. "I think I got a bit of a freebie really," McNamara said. "It is surreal really I can't believe it. I just have a huge amount of gratitude for Aidan O'Brien."

It completed a memorable day for O'Brien who earlier celebrated victory in the Oaks when Love came home first. The Oaks and Derby were run on the same day for the first time in their history as a result of the pandemic which shut down horse racing from March to June.

The 241st running of the derby, the most prestigious flat race in the sport, will always be remembered for the eerie atmosphere that replaced the usual carnival which attracts 100,000 punters to the course and thousands more to the surrounding Downs. Rather than the usual wall of sound at the finish line, McNamara sped to victory in silence. "I couldn't hear anything, all I could hear was the horse breathing," he said. "I couldn't really look, but I knew I was clear."

It was the first winning ride for McNamara since October. "I was saving myself," he joked.

It continued an incredible few weeks for O'Brien since the resumption of racing as Love also won the 1,000 Guineas. Due to strict health protocols which meant only a limited amount of people were allowed at the course, O'Brien watched the action remotely on TV.

"He has great pedigree, we always felt that he was going to stay very well," he said. "It was an incredible ride by Emmet."

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

TMC councillor shot at in West Bengal's Barrackpore

A Trinamool Congress TMC councillor was shot at near her residence in West Bengals North 24 Parganas district on Saturday, police said. Champa Das, the councillor of ward number 2 of the North Barrackpore Municipality, was shot in the leg, ...

Nitish Kumar, 14 Bihar CMO staffers test negative for COVID-19

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and 14 staffers of the CMO tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday, official sources said. According to the sources, one of the 15 staffers in the Chief Ministers Office who had undergone the test was foun...

Golf-Matsuyama goes bogey-free to grab clubhouse lead in Detroit

Japans Hideki Matsuyama fired his lowest round since late February to grab the early, third-round clubhouse lead at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday, while overnight co-leaders Webb Simpson and Chris Kirk teed off. Matsuyama, who mis...

Lucknow bench of Allahabad HC to conduct hearings only through video-conferencing from July 6

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Saturday decided to conduct hearings only through video-conferencing from July 6 due to a spurt in coronavirsus cases in the city. The decision has, however, been strongly opposed by the Oudh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020