Australians widen protests backing Black Lives Matter, indigenous people

Thousands gathered in Sydney and other Australian cities over the weekend in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and an increased focus of the mistreatment of indigenous people.

Australians widen protests backing Black Lives Matter, indigenous people
Thousands gathered in Sydney and other Australian cities over the weekend in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and an increased focus of the mistreatment of indigenous people.

A month since Australia's first such rallies, the crowds were smaller amid health warnings about the spread of the coronavirus, as infections grow in the state of Victoria, home to Melbourne, the second-largest city. At the Sydney protest, masks and hand sanitiser were given out and organisers pleaded with people to maintain social distance. An ancient Aboriginal smoking ceremony took place, as the families of those who died in police custody circled it.

Protests in Adelaide, Brisbane, Cairns, Darwin, Perth and other cities the previous day drew smaller crowds. The greater global awareness over the treatment of minorities as a result of Black Lives Matter comes as Australia holds an inquiry into mining giant Rio Tinto's destruction of two ancient and sacred Aboriginal caves.

The latest government data shows Australia's indigenous people make up just over 3% of a population of about 25 million.

