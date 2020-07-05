Meeting between Nepal PM, Prachanda ends without conclusion, next round of talks tomorrow

The meeting between Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and co-chair of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda on Sunday ended without any conclusion. The leaders decided to hold the next round of talks on Monday morning, according to The Himalayan Times.

After wrapping up the meeting with President Bidhya Devi Bhandari in Sheetal Niwas, Prachanda earlier today reached Oli's official residence in Baluwatar to hold further talks in a bid to erase fractures between the top leadership of the ruling party. Amid internal disputes in the ruling NCP, both Oli and Prachanda, the two co-chairs, are trying to mend fences by holding meetings since the prorogation of the ongoing parliamentary session.

Oli has faced strong criticism in the standing committee meeting held on June 30, with most of the members demanding his resignation. The Prime Minister has been criticised within and outside the party for the government's 'failure' to address a range of issues, particularly after he made a public statement that India is trying to topple him. (ANI)