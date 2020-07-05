Afghan forces kill 7 Taliban terrorists during clashes in Uruzgan province

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 05 (Sputnik/ANI): The Afghan National Army has killed seven Taliban terrorists and injured four others after they launched attacks on military posts in the central province of Uruzgan, a spokesman for the 205th Atal Corps told Sputnik on Sunday. "Taliban insurgents attacked Afghan National Army posts in the districts of Trinkot, Khas Uruzgan, and Chora in central Uruzgan province last night. Seven insurgents were killed and four others suffered injuries," Sadiq Issa said.

The Taliban have yet to comment on the incident. Security forces in Kandahar province killed five Taliban terrorists after the militant organisation launched attacks on checkpoints on the same evening.

The Taliban have continued to target civilians and military personnel with armed attacks and bomb blasts despite signing a peace deal with representatives from the United States in February. (Sputnik/ANI)