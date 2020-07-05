Left Menu
Air India to operate 36 flights between India, US under Vande Bharat Mission

Air India will operate 36 flights between India and the US from July 11 to 19 under Vande Bharat Mission, the national carrier announced on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 19:02 IST
Air India to operate 36 flights between India, US under Vande Bharat Mission
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Air India will operate 36 flights between India and the US from July 11 to 19 under Vande Bharat Mission, the national carrier announced on Sunday. Air India, in a statement, said that tickets of the flights may be booked through the Air India website.

"Tickets may be booked through Air India website only effective 2000 hrs (IST) on July 6 equivalent to New York (EDT 10:30 hrs of 6th July 2020), Chicago (CDT 09:30 hrs of July 6 2020) and San Francisco (PDT 0730 hrs of 6 July 2020)," Air India said. India commenced Vande Bharat Mission operation on May 7 to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus lockdown.

India has evacuated over 5.03 lakh stranded Indians from abroad till Friday. The mission involved 860 Air India flights, 1256 charter flights and 8 Naval Ships.

The stranded Indians returned by Air India flights were 1,64,121; Indian Navy helped return 3,987 people in 8 ships from Maldives, Iran and Colombo; chartered flights - 2,30,832 and foreign carriers - 3,969; about 60 air ambulances were operated and 95,220 people have returned through land border check-posts from neighboring countries. (ANI)

