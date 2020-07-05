Left Menu
Banning 'Liberate Hong Kong' slogan was govt's worst mistake: Co-author

Hong Kong authorities have banned the popular slogan 'Liberate Hong Kong

ANI | Updated: 05-07-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 20:43 IST
Banning 'Liberate Hong Kong' slogan was govt's worst mistake: Co-author
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong authorities have banned the popular slogan 'Liberate Hong Kong: the revolution of our times'. The slogan co-author has said the ban was one of the government's worst mistake in handling the political unrest. The slogan was jointly created by ex-localist leader Edward Leung, ousted lawmaker Baggio Leung and a former member of the party Youngspiration who asked to be known as "J.", reported Hong Kong Free Press.

The slogan first gained popularity during the anti extradition law movement last July 21 in Sheung Wan. "The 'Liberate Hong Kong' flag was first waved in Sha Tin's New Town Plaza on July 14. On July 21 in Sheung Wan, as far as I know, a number of Edward Leung's supporters were at the scene," Hong Kong Free Press quoted J as saying. "They began chanting and the crowd responded fervently."

"The government made two mistakes by banning the slogan," J said as he cited a quote from the dystopian movie V for Vendetta: "Ideas are bulletproof." "They have chosen an enemy they cannot win against. There are protesters motivated by this slogan who are willing to take a bullet in the frontline."

The popular protest slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times" connotes separatism or subversion under the newly passed Hong Kong national security law, according to the city's government. On Wednesday, the 23rd anniversary of the former British colony's handover to Chinese rule, police arrested around 370 people during protests over the legislation, with 10 of those involving violations of the new law.

The new law punishes crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison. It will also see mainland security agencies in Hong Kong for the first time and allows extradition to the mainland for trial in courts controlled by the Communist Party. According to media reports, several pro-democracy activists are fleeing their homeland. Nathan Law, a former lawmaker and pro-democracy activist, on Thursday, announced on his Facebook that he has left Hong Kong, with China imposing the national security law in the city.

The Chinese government has appointed Zheng Yanxiong as head of a powerful new agency being established in Hong Kong to oversee the implementation of controversial national security law. The Chinese Parliament on Tuesday passed the controversial legislation for Hong Kong, ignoring the worldwide outcry and protest in the semi-autonomous city against the law. (ANI)

