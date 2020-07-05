Left Menu
Infantry claim PCS 1 Asia title

Infantry finished the 20-round event with 182 points, easily outdistancing runners-up Team Quadro (155) and Griffin (155). Team Quadro pocketed $35,000 for their second-place finish while Griffin took home $20,000 after ending up in third. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds was scheduled to conduct a Global Series this year, but those plans were altered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Infantry claim PCS 1 Asia title
Infantry captured the $80,000 first prize at the PUBG Continental Series 1 - Asia event on Sunday. Infantry finished the 20-round event with 182 points, easily outdistancing runners-up Team Quadro (155) and Griffin (155). Team Quadro pocketed $35,000 for their second-place finish while Griffin took home $20,000 after ending up in third.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds was scheduled to conduct a Global Series this year, but those plans were altered due to the coronavirus pandemic. In place of the Global Series, the PUBG Corporation is holding the PUBG Continental Series, with four regions -- North America, Europe, Asia and Asia Pacific -- competing in local online tournaments. Series 1 for each region concludes this weekend, and Series 2 for each region will be held in August.

The 16-team Asia event had an initial prize pool of $200,000. PUBG Continental Series 1 - Asia standings, with total points plus prize money

1. Infantry, 182, $80,000 2. Team Quadro, 155, $35,000

3. Griffin, 155, $20,000 4. OGN Entus, 139, $15,000

5. Tianba, 131, $10,000 6. Luminous Stars, 129, $10,000

7. Gen.G Esports, 113, $5,000 8. Team VSG, 113, $5,000

9. ELEMENT.36, 110, $3,000 10. Lao Yue Gou, 108, $3,000

11. Element Mystic, 103, $3,000 12. Four Angry Men, 85, $3,000

13. Team Curson, 82, $2,000 14. Crest Gaming Xanadu, 71, $2,000

15. RushB, 66, $2,000 16. Global Esports Xsset, 59, $2,000

