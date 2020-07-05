Left Menu
With over 45000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, US count crosses 2.8 million

The United States recorded 45,283 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed count to 2,839,917, data published by the Johns Hopkins University showed on Sunday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-07-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 22:07 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Washington [US], July 05 (Sputnik/ANI): The United States recorded 45,283 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed count to 2,839,917, data published by the Johns Hopkins University showed on Sunday. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in the country is approaching 130,000, with 242 fatalities recorded over the given period.

In the past three days, the daily increase in COVID-19 cases exceeded 50,000. To date, more than 894,000 patients have recovered in the US. On a global scale, there are more than 11.2 million coronavirus cases, with over 531,000 fatalities, Johns Hopkins University reported. (Sputnik/ANI)

