Mississippi house speaker tests positive for COVID-19

Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn said on Sunday (local time) that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, as he contracted the infection from a person who had tested positive earlier, Xinhua reported.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-07-2020 09:13 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 09:13 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn said on Sunday (local time) that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, as he contracted the infection from a person who had tested positive earlier, Xinhua reported. "I felt like I needed to go get myself tested just because I had been with this person and was informed this morning that I too have tested positive for COVID," Gunn said in a video on Facebook, adding that he has not shown any symptoms and feels fine.

The official said he would self-quarantine and notified all he had been in close contact with recently about his testing result. He also urged residents in the state to do the same if they get infected. "We need to make sure that we do everything we can to get this past us as quickly as possible," he said further.

As per media reports, Gunn, while addressing as the presiding officer of the 122-member House, wore the mask occasionally. US coronavirus cases are on the rise in at least 37 states. Florida yesterday reported more than 11,000 new cases in a single day -- a record for the state. (ANI)

