Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rishi Sunak unveils 1.57 bn pounds arts, culture COVID-19 rescue package

“From iconic theatre and musicals, mesmerising exhibitions at our world-class galleries to gigs performed in local basement venues, the UK’s cultural industry is the beating heart of this country,” said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. “This money will help safeguard the sector for future generations, ensuring arts groups and venues across the UK can stay afloat and support their staff whilst their doors remain closed and curtains remain down,” he said.

PTI | London | Updated: 06-07-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 13:36 IST
Rishi Sunak unveils 1.57 bn pounds arts, culture COVID-19 rescue package
Representative Image Image Credit: Image Credit:Twitter (@RishiSunak)

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has unveiled a 1.57-billion pounds rescue package of emergency grants and cheap loans for arts, culture and heritage industries to help them weather the impact of coronavirus lockdown. Thousands of organisations across a range of sectors including the performing arts and theatres, heritage, historic palaces, museums, galleries, live music and independent cinema will be able to access the funding boost put in place on Sunday night.

"Our world-renowned galleries, museums, heritage sites, music venues and independent cinemas are not only critical to keeping our economy thriving, employing more than 700,000 people, they're the lifeblood of British culture," said Sunak. "That's why we're giving them the vital cash they need to safeguard their survival, helping to protect jobs and ensuring that they can continue to provide the sights and sounds that Britain is famous for," he said.

The Indian-origin finance minister indicated that many of Britain's cultural and heritage institutions have already received financial assistance to see them through the pandemic including loans, business rate holidays and participation in the Coronavirus Job Retention or furlough scheme, introduced by him earlier this year at the height of the pandemic. The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said the new package represents the "biggest ever one-off investment in UK culture" and will provide a lifeline to vital cultural and heritage organisations across the country hit hard by the pandemic. "From iconic theatre and musicals, mesmerising exhibitions at our world-class galleries to gigs performed in local basement venues, the UK's cultural industry is the beating heart of this country," said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"This money will help safeguard the sector for future generations, ensuring arts groups and venues across the UK can stay afloat and support their staff whilst their doors remain closed and curtains remain down," he said. The arts industry had been lobbying for support for some time and many agree that this package would help them stay afloat while their doors remain closed under the lockdown restrictions still in place for most venues. Funding to restart paused projects will also help support employment, including freelancers working in these sectors.

The new package will be available across the country, including 33 million pounds to Northern Ireland, 97 million pounds to Scotland and 59 million pounds to Wales and ensure the future of many multi billion-pound industries are secured. "Our arts and culture are the soul of our nation. They make our country great and are the lynchpin of our world-beating and fast growing creative industries," said UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden.

"I understand the grave challenges the arts face and we must protect and preserve all we can for future generations. Today we are announcing a huge support package of immediate funding to tackle the funding crisis they face. I said we would not let the arts down, and this massive investment shows our level of commitment," he said. Of the total sum, 1.15 billion pounds support will go for cultural organisations in England delivered through a mix of grants and loans, made up of 270 million pounds of repayable finance and 880 million pounds grants. Targeted support of 100 million pounds will go for the national cultural institutions in England and the English Heritage Trust. Capital investment of 120 million pounds will be available to restart construction on cultural infrastructure and for heritage construction projects in England, which was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Decisions on awards of the different funding will be made working alongside expert independent figures from the sector, including the Arts Council England and other specialist bodies such as Historic England, National Lottery Heritage Fund and the British Film Institute. The government said the repayable finance, to be set out in the coming weeks, will be issued on "generous terms" tailored for cultural institutions to ensure they are affordable.

"This is welcome news for the museum sector, both in the scale of funding and as a strategic commitment to our role in the life of the country," said Sir Ian Blatchford, Chair of the National Museums Directors Council. Julian Bird, Chief Executive, Society of London Theatre & UK Theatre, added: "Venues, producers and the huge workforce in the theatre sector look forward to clarity of how these funds will be allocated and invested, so that artists and organisations can get back to work as soon as possible.

"Our industry's united ambition is to be able to play its vital role in the nation's economic and social recovery and this investment will allow us to do so."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

US News Roundup: U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000; Florida sees coronavirus cases spike to new daily record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares rally to 4-week highs as investors bet on China revival

Global stock markets rallied to four-week highs on Monday as investors counted on a revival in Chinese activity to boost global growth, even as surging coronavirus cases delayed business re-openings across the United States. MSCIs All-Count...

Coronavirus patient flees from hospital in UP

A coronavirus patient admitted in a government hospital here fled after giving a slip to the hospital staff, police said on Monday. The patient, a resident of Revti area of Ballia, was admitted at the L 1 COVID hospital in Basantpur on Jul...

Tropical Storm Edouard forms over far North Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Storm Edouard formed on Sunday evening over the far North Atlantic, but posed no immediate threat to land. The storm had top sustained winds of 40 mph 65 kph and was centered at 11 p.m. EDT about 685 miles 1,100 kilometers south-so...

Chinese Army removing tents, seen withdrawing troops from Galwan Valley: Sources

In the first sign of de-escalation of tension in eastern Ladakh, the Chinese Army has removed tents and started to withdraw its troops from Galwan Valley as decided during high-level talks between the two militaries, government sources said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020