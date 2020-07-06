Tropical Storm Edouard forms over far North Atlantic Ocean

Left Menu
The previous record was Emily on July 12, 2005, Klotzbach said. Two named storms formed in the Atlantic before the official start of the hurricane season June 1.

Tropical Storm Edouard formed on Sunday evening over the far North Atlantic, but posed no immediate threat to land. The storm had top sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was centered at 11 p.m. EDT about 685 miles (1,100 kilometers) south-southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, off Canada, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said. It was moving to the northeast at 35 mph (56 kph) and was expected to become a post-tropical storm on Monday.

No coastal storm watches or warnings are in effect, and little significant change in strength was forecast for the brief period Edouard was expected to remain a tropical storm. Edouard is the earliest fifth named storm on record, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Emily on July 12, 2005, Klotzbach said.

Two named storms formed in the Atlantic before the official start of the hurricane season June 1. Tropical Storm Arthur formed off the coast of Florida May 16, and Tropical Storm Bertha surprised the South Carolina coast May 27.

The earliest tropical cyclone on record also formed earlier this year, in the eastern North Pacific, far off the coast of Mexico on April 25..

