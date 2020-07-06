Left Menu
China warns Canada of 'consequences' over Hong Kong interference

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Monday warned Canada of retaliation over Ottawa suspended the extradition treaty with Hong Kong and export of sensitive military equipment after the national security law came into force.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 06-07-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 18:08 IST
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Monday warned Canada of retaliation over Ottawa suspended the extradition treaty with Hong Kong and export of sensitive military equipment after the national security law came into force. "Canada's erroneous comments on Hong Kong and measures show a disregard for the fact that the National Security Legislation in HK is conducive to the steady and sustained implementation of "OneCountryTwoSystems". We strongly condemn that and reserve the right to take reactions, said Zhao during a press briefing.

Earlier, Canada's foreign minister Francois-Philippe Champagne had said, "This process demonstrated disregard for Hong Kong's Basic Law and the high degree of autonomy promised for Hong Kong under the 'one country, two systems' framework. Hong Kong's role as a global hub was built on that foundation. Without it, Canada is forced to reassess existing arrangements." He said, "Effective immediately, Canada will treat exports of sensitive goods to Hong Kong in the same way as those designated for China. Canada will not permit the export of sensitive military items to Hong Kong."

Canada has also suspended the Canada-Hong Kong extradition treaty. "The Government of Canada will continue to work with partners to protect human rights and the rule of law around the world," Champagne said.

"Canada will continue to support the many meaningful exchanges between Canada and Hong Kong, while standing up for the people of Hong Kong," he said further. (ANI)

