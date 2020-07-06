Denmark envoy meets Foreign Secretary Shringla to discuss bilateral cooperation
Denmark's Ambassador to India, Freddy Svane on Monday paid a courtesy call to Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, during which they discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, in areas such as renewable energy, environment-friendly and clean technologies.
"Ambassador Svane Freddy of Denmark, a great friend of India with two terms in New Delhi, paid a courtesy call on Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava tweeted.
"They discussed strengthening of bilateral cooperation, in areas such as renewable energy, environment friendly and clean technologies and plans to commemorate 400 years of Danish engagement with India at Tranquebar, Tamil Nadu in November this year," he further tweeted. (ANI)
