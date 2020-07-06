Chinese govt, WHO's timelines show timely and transparent release of COVID-19 information: Zhao Lijian
ANI | Beijing | Updated: 06-07-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 19:04 IST
The Chinese government and World Health Organisation's timelines reflect that Beijing has timely and transparently reported information about the coronavirus, said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Monday. "The Chinese government and WHO's timelines clearly show that China is timely and transparent on COVID-19 information sharing. Wuhan Municipal Health Commission released a notice on the pneumonia outbreak on December 31, 2019, and China reported it to WHO at the earliest time possible," Zhao said during a press briefing.
US President Donald Trump had repeatedly bashed China for hiding details about the coronavirus and letting it spread across the world. Recently, during his speech on America's Independence Day he said, "China's secrecy, deceptions, and cover-ups allowed it to spread all over the world and China must be held fully accountable." (ANI)
