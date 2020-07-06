Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenyans protest cop who allegedly killed man over sanitiser

It is the second time in two weeks that Kenyans have violently protested alleged police killings. According to a police report seen by The Associated Press, residents of Rioma in Kisii County stormed the local police station Sunday evening after an officer reportedly shot and killed a trader he accused of selling fake hand sanitisers.

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 06-07-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 20:12 IST
Kenyans protest cop who allegedly killed man over sanitiser
Representative image Image Credit: Image Credit : Wikimedia

Residents of a small town in western Kenya set fire to a police station and damaged several vehicles after a police officer allegedly killed a man over a dispute about hand sanitiser, according to an official report. It is the second time in two weeks that Kenyans have violently protested alleged police killings.

According to a police report seen by The Associated Press, residents of Rioma in Kisii County stormed the local police station Sunday evening after an officer reportedly shot and killed a trader he accused of selling fake hand sanitisers. Enraged members of the public pelted the station with stones, injuring five officers, and lit fires that extensively damaged the offices and several police cars, the report says.

The officer who allegedly killed the trader has been arrested, said the report. In late June, two people were killed and the house of the local police chief burned in a small town in Kenya's Rift Valley. The confrontation between police and residents started after police reportedly shot and killed a motorcyle taxi rider for not wearing a face mask.

Human rights activists for weeks have protested alleged killings by Kenyan police officers while enforcing virus-related restrictions. They also accuse officers of using the measures to extort bribes. Kenya's police force for two decades has been ranked as the country's most corrupt institution. It's also Kenya's most deadly, it's also Kenya's most deadly, according to human rights groups.

In the last three months 22 people, including a 13-year-old boy, have been killed by police enforcing the new restrictions, allege human rights activists. Activists say there has been no groundswell of widespread public support for change in Kenya, one of Africa's biggest economies, even as protests have erupted in many parts of the world over police abuse.

Kenya has so far recorded 164 deaths from 8,067 COVID-19 cases. Thousands have lost their livelihoods and many others are constrained financially due to restrictions on movement to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Separately, President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday bowed to pressure and lifted restrictions barring travel into and out of the capital city Nairobi, the second-largest city, Mombasa, and Mandera County.

These travel bans were meant to prevent the spread of the disease from the areas with high numbers of cases to rural areas until hospitals are upgraded to deal with COVID-19. Kenyatta, however, did not lift the country's night curfew. He urged Kenyans to exercise "cautious optimism and avoid reckless abandon," and warned if the situation deteriorates and pose a challenge to the country's health infrastructure "we will have to resort to a lock-down."

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana Cabinet approves proposal to reserve 75 pc pvt jobs for its residents

Seventy-five per cent of private sector jobs in Haryana will be reserved for local candidates as per a proposed ordinance cleared by the state cabinet on Monday. The proposed move can have wider implications due to a large number of MNCs an...

IARI Jharkhand's new building named after Shyama Prasad Mukherjee

The Centre on Monday said the new administrative and academic building of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute IARI, Jharkhand has been named after Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his birth anniversary. &#160; &...

White House says masks encouraged as precaution at next Trump rally

Donald Trumps re-election campaign made the decision to strongly encourage masks at the Republican presidents next rally as a precautionary measure, the White House chief of staff said on Monday. The Trump campaign plans an outdoor rally on...

COVID-19 situation in Thane, nearby areas alarming: Fadnavis

The COVID-19 situation in Thane and adjoining areas in Mumbai Metropolitan Region is alarming and coordination among government agencies will have to be improved and testing numbers increased to get on top of the crisis, senior BJP leader D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020