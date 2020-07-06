Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wang, Doval agree to act promptly on consensus to disengage front-line forces at LAC: China

"Both sides had candid and in-depth discussions over easing the current border situation and reached positive common understandings,” it said. The two sides "welcomed the progress achieved in the recent military and diplomatic meetings, agreed to stay in dialogue and consultation, and stressed the importance to promptly act on the consensus reached in the commander-level talks between Chinese and Indian border troops, and complete disengagement of the front-line troops as soon as possible," it said.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 06-07-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 22:17 IST
Wang, Doval agree to act promptly on consensus to disengage front-line forces at LAC: China
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

China on Monday said Foreign Minister Wang Yi and India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval reached "positive common understandings" over easing the current border situation and underlined the need to act promptly on the consensus reached by their military commanders to complete the disengagement of the front-line troops at the LAC as soon as possible. During his talks with Doval on Sunday, Wang stressed that both sides should pay great attention to the current complex situation facing China-India bilateral relations, and work together to "overcome and turn it around as soon as possible," a press release issued by the Chinese foreign ministry said.

"Both sides agreed to strengthen communication through the mechanism of the Special Representatives' Meeting, hold Meetings of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on China-India Border Affairs without interruption, consistently improve and strengthen confidence-building measures and prevent more incidents that undermine peace and tranquillity in the border areas," it said. Wang and Doval, who are the special representatives for boundary talks between China and India, held a telephonic conversation on Sunday evening, the press release said.

It was the first time that Doval and Wang held talks during the ongoing military stand-off. "Both sides had candid and in-depth discussions over easing the current border situation and reached positive common understandings," it said.

The two sides "welcomed the progress achieved in the recent military and diplomatic meetings, agreed to stay in dialogue and consultation, and stressed the importance to promptly act on the consensus reached in the commander-level talks between Chinese and Indian border troops, and complete disengagement of the front-line troops as soon as possible," it said. The troops of India and China are locked in an eight-week standoff in several areas in eastern Ladakh including Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley and Gogra Hot Spring. The Chinese military on Monday began withdrawing troops from the Galwan Valley and Gogra Hot Spring.

"Both sides agreed to follow the important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries. Both believed that maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas matters significantly to the long-term development of bilateral relationship, that the boundary question should be placed properly in the bilateral relations, and that an escalation from differences to disputes should be avoided," the Chinese press release said. The two countries reiterated adherence to the agreements signed by them and making joint efforts to ease the situation in the border areas, it said.

Wang hoped that the two countries can work together to guide public opinion in the right direction and advance bilateral exchanges and cooperation. He noted that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and India.

"Our bilateral relations have withstood tests and made hard-won progress. The right and wrong of what recently happened at the Galwan Valley in the western sector of the China-India boundary is very clear. China will continue firmly safeguarding our territorial sovereignty as well as peace and tranquillity in the border areas," the statement quoted Wang as saying. India has made it clear to Beijing that the Chinese side took "pre-meditated and planned action" that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties.

"It reflected an intent to change the facts on ground in violation of all our agreements to not change the status quo," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Wang during their phone conversation on June 17. The Chinese press release said that Wang emphasised that for both China and India, achieving development and revitalisation were the top priority where the two countries share long-term strategic interests.

"Both sides should adhere to the strategic assessment that instead of posing threats, the two countries provide each other with development opportunities," the Chinese foreign minister said. On June 30, the Indian and Chinese armies held the third round of Lt General-level talks during which both sides agreed on an "expeditious, phased and step wise" de-escalation as a "priority" to end the standoff.

The first round of the Lt General talks were held on June 6 during which both sides finalised an agreement to disengage gradually from all the standoff points beginning with the Galwan Valley. However, the situation deteriorated following the Galwan Valley clashes that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead as the two sides significantly bolstered their deployments in most areas along the LAC.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Wipro's new CEO asks employees to lead growth in industry

IT services major Wipros new CEO and managing director Thierry Delaporte, who took charge on Monday, called upon employees to strive for improvement in all spheres and aim to lead in industry growth. Despite the immediate challenges, I have...

White House says masks encouraged as precaution at next Trump rally

Donald Trumps re-election campaign made the decision to strongly encourage masks at the Republican presidents next rally as a precautionary measure, the White House chief of staff said on Monday.The Trump campaign plans an outdoor rally on ...

37 more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand; tally rises to 3,161

Thirty-seven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Monday, taking the total in the state to 3,161, officials said. Twenty new cases were reported in Udham Singh Nagar district, five in Haridwar, four each in Nainital an...

Over 39,000 complaints received by women helpline in UP sent for action to district police

Over 39,000 complaints received on Women power line 1090 in Uttar Pradesh since the beginning of this year have been sent to district police for action.Information and Public Relations Department said in a release on Monday that 39,344 comp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020