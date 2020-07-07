3 children among 5 die in rain-related incidents in Pakistan's Karachi city

Five persons, including three children, died in rain-related incidents here on Monday, police and rescue officials said. Heavy rainfall and strong winds lashed Karachi city since late afternoon leaving large swathes of the metropolis inundated in rainwater, leading to chaotic traffic jams and power breakdowns in many parts. An official of the Sattar Edhi foundation said a three-year-old girl was killed after the wall of her home collapsed in Malir colony. In a similar incident, two children were killed and as many injured when the wall of their house caved in at Ibrahim Hyderi area

Two men were electrocuted in the city, police said. According to Pakistan Meteorological department, 43mm of rainfall was recorded in the Saddar commercial area of Karachi, while other areas also received heavy rainfall.