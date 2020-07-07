Gunmen shoot dead prominent Iraqi analyst and advisor - officials
Gunmen in Baghdad killed a well-known former government advisor and political analyst near his home on Monday, government officials, police sources and medics said. The government officials described the killing of Hisham al-Hashemi, who had written about politics, Islamic State and the role of Iran-backed militias in Iraq as a targeted killing but did not point the finger at any particular group.Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 07-07-2020 01:09 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 01:03 IST
The government officials described the killing of Hisham al-Hashemi, who had written about politics, Islamic State and the role of Iran-backed militias in Iraq as a targeted killing but did not point the finger at any particular group. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Hashemi's killing.
Police sources said two gunmen on a motorbike shot him outside his house in the Zayouna district in eastern Baghdad. Hashemi, who was well-connected with politicians, activists and paramilitary officials, worked as an advisor to former prime minister Haider al-Abadi and informally with the government of current Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, a government official said.
