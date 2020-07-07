Deep undersea earthquake widely felt in Indonesia, no damage

Left Menu
07-07-2020
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A deep undersea earthquake hit off the coast of Indonesia's main island of Java on Tuesday, but no injuries or serious damage were reported. The US Geological Survey said the earthquake measured 6.6 magnitude and was centered about 94 kilometers (58 miles) north of Batang, a coastal town in Central Java province. It was about 528 kilometers (328.5 miles) deep.

The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said the temblor was 6.1 magnitude and was unlikely to trigger a tsunami. Daryono, an agency's official who goes by a single name, said people felt mild shaking as far as Bali island as the epicenter was very deep.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. A powerful Indian Ocean quake and tsunami in 2004 killed a total of 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia..

