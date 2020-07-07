COVID-19 death toll in Brazil surpasses 65,000

Brasilia [Brazil], July 7 (Sputnik/ANI): The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Brazil increased by 620 over the past 24 hours to 65,487, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement. The case tally grew by 20,229 to 1,623,284, the ministry said.

The day before, the death count went up 602 and the number of reported cases increased by 26,000. A total of 9,27,292 people have recovered from COVID-19 since the virus outbreak.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 5,32,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 11.3 million.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally tops 11.5 million, with over 5,36,000 deaths and more than 6.2 million recoveries. (Sputnik/ANI)