Left Menu
Development News Edition

German production rebounds in May, but misses expectations

The government is seeking to boost the economy with a 130 billion-euro (USD 146 billion) stimulus package, including a six-month cut in value-added tax that took effect at the beginning of July. UniCredit bank economist Andreas Rees said that, although the industrial rebound hasn't yet been as strong as expected, retail sales data have been better than expected.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 07-07-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 16:10 IST
German production rebounds in May, but misses expectations

German industrial production picked up in May after dropping sharply in the two previous months, but the rebound fell short of expectations. Production was up 7.8 per cent compared with the previous month, the Economy Ministry said Tuesday. That followed declines of 8.9 per cent in March and a massive 17.5 per cent in April.

Economists had expected an increase of more than 10 per cent. The figure came a day after official data showed a 10.4 per cent gain in factory orders in May, which was also below expectations. Germany's lockdown was less severe than those imposed in Italy, Spain and France and it never ordered factories closed, but companies did largely stop production in some areas — such as the automaking sector — and supply chains were disrupted.

The resumption of car production contributed strongly to the industrial production gain in May, though it remained well below its pre-crisis level. Germany started easing restrictions on public life on April 20 and the process has gathered pace since.

However, the German economy went into a recession in the first quarter that is believed to have deepened in the just-concluded second quarter. The government is seeking to boost the economy with a 130 billion-euro (USD 146 billion) stimulus package, including a six-month cut in value-added tax that took effect at the beginning of July.

UniCredit bank economist Andreas Rees said that, although the industrial rebound hasn't yet been as strong as expected, retail sales data have been better than expected. “We still have to wait for more hard data to get a better understanding of the overall picture,” he said.

Second-quarter gross domestic product figures are due on July 30..

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin promises reciprocal steps over UK sanctions against Russians

Russia will respond with reciprocal measures to British sanctions against 25 Russians, including the countrys top state investigator, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.Britain imposed sanctions on 25 Russians and 20 Saudis on Monday as part of po...

Deepika Padukone hits 50 million followers mark on Instagram

Actor Deepika Padukone on Tuesday crossed 50 million followers mark on Instagram and expressed gratitude for the love and support from fans. The actor took to social media platform and re-posted a series of Instagram stories by fans, which...

Family of IES officer, whose car fell into gorge, says it has no news of him

The family members of an Indian Engineering Service IES officer, whose vehicle fell into a gorge near the India-China border, said there they have received no news about him even 15 days after the incident. Army personnel found his car in t...

Cop succumbs to COVID-19 in West Bengal

A police personnel posted at the Howrah Commissionerate succumbed to COVID-19 at a hospital here on Tuesday, a senior health department official said. The man was initially admitted to a hospital in Howrah as he was running a fever, he said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020