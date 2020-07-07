Left Menu
Britain's, EU's negotiators to have dinner to kick off latest Brexit talks

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-07-2020 16:36 IST
Britain's, EU's negotiators to have dinner to kick off latest Brexit talks

Britain's chief negotiator David Frost and the European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier will have dinner in Number 10 Downing Street later on Tuesday to kick off the latest round of Brexit talks, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"David Frost and Michel Barnier are having dinner at Number 10 this evening for informal talks," said the spokesman. "The dinner tonight kicks off the talks and then tomorrow there'll be teams of officials from the UK and from the EU sitting down having further discussions."

