21 killed, 15 injured as bus plunges into lake in southern China

At least 21 people died and 15 others were injured on Tuesday when the bus they were travelling in plunged into a lake in southwest China's Guizhou Province, official media reported

At around noon, the bus crashed through a railing and plunged into the Hongshan Lake in Anshun city, state-run news agency Xinhua quoted local officials as saying

The injured have been sent to hospital for treatment. The bus has been pulled out of the lake. Search is on for the missing passengers, said rescue workers at the site of the accident.