Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy orders suspension of Bangladesh flights

Italy has ordered a one-week suspension of incoming flights from Bangladesh after a spate of coronavirus cases near Rome were traced to members of the Bangladeshi community who had recently returned to Italy.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 07-07-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 19:52 IST
Italy orders suspension of Bangladesh flights
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Italy has ordered a one-week suspension of incoming flights from Bangladesh after a spate of coronavirus cases near Rome were traced to members of the Bangladeshi community who had recently returned to Italy. Health Minister Roberto Speranza saya beyond the dozen or so cases registered in recent days, more positive cases were traced to passengers on the latest flight that arrived in Rome on Monday.

The Rome area is home to some 20,000 immigrants from Bangladesh. Like many other migrant communities in Italy, they travel back and forth to their home countries via charter flights. A new COVID-19 cluster broke out near Rome after a worker recently returning from Bangladesh infected the owner and fellow workers at a restaurant outside the city. Based on that cluster, public health authorities urged members of the Bangladeshi community to get tested. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio is working on new protocols for people arriving in Italy from outside the European Union and Shengen area. Italy, the onetime epicenter of the European outbreak, is maintaining protective quarantines for people even on the EU's green list of 14 countries that can visit.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak, China call for orderly withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghan

Pakistan, China and Afghanistan on Tuesday called for for orderly and responsible withdrawal of foreign troops from the war-torn country to prevent a potential terrorist resurgence. The three sides also agreed to continue to strengthen co...

Goa: 90 new COVID-19 cases on Tue, 95 people discharged

Goa on Tuesday reported 90 COVID- 19 cases, taking the overall count to 1,903, while 95 people were discharged post recovery, leaving the state with 739 active ones, an official said. A total of 3,197 samples were tested during the day, of ...

TPCC president condemns demolition of old secretariat building amidst pandemic

N Uttam Kumar Reddy, president, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee TPCC on Tuesday condemned the Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS government for demolishing the old secretariat building in the midst of a global pandemic crisis. Speaking to m...

Sterling rises to three-week highs on news of Brexit talks dinner

Sterling rose to three-week highs on Tuesday, strengthening almost 1 against the euro, on optimism that British and EU trade negotiators could find common ground at a dinner planned for later in the day.A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020