Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian court fines coronavirus-denying rebel monk

The 65-year-old monk, who has attracted nationwide attention by urging followers to disobey church leadership and ignore church closures during the pandemic, didn't attend the court hearing. On Friday, a Russian Orthodox Church panel in Yekaterinburg ruled to defrock Father Sergiy for breaking monastic rules.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 07-07-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 22:36 IST
Russian court fines coronavirus-denying rebel monk
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A Russian court on Tuesday fined a coronavirus-denying monk who has challenged Kremlin lockdown orders for spreading false information about the pandemic. The court in the Ural Mountains region ordered Father Sergiy to pay 90,000 rubles ($1,250). The 65-year-old monk, who has attracted nationwide attention by urging followers to disobey church leadership and ignore church closures during the pandemic, didn't attend the court hearing.

On Friday, a Russian Orthodox Church panel in Yekaterinburg ruled to defrock Father Sergiy for breaking monastic rules. He didn't show up at the session and dismissed the verdict, urging his backers to come to defend the Sredneuralsk women's monastery where he has holed up since last month. In Friday's video posted by his supporters, Father Sergiy denounced President Vladimir Putin as a "traitor to the Motherland" serving a Satanic "world government" and dismissed Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill and other top clerics as "heretics" who must be "thrown out." Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin wasn't following developments regarding the rebel monk.

When contagion engulfed Russia, Father Sergiy declared the coronavirus non-existent and denounced government efforts to stem the outbreak as "Satan's electronic camp." The monk has described the vaccines being developed against COVID-19 as part of a global plot to control the masses via chips. He urged believers to disobey the closure of churches during the nationwide lockdown. Orthodox churches across Russia were closed on April 13 amid a quick rise in COVID-19 cases and were allowed to reopen in early June as authorities eased restrictions.

The church banned the monk from ministry in April, but he has continued preaching and last month took charge of the monastery outside Yekaterinburg that he had founded years ago. Dozens of burly volunteers, including veterans of the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine, helped enforce his rules, while the prioress and several nuns have left. The police visited the monastery last month a day after Father Sergiy took over, but found no violations of public order. Facing stiff resistance by his supporters, church officials have appeared indecisive, lacking the means to enforce their ruling and evict the rebellious monk by force.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Renovation of centuries-old Theerthavari Mandapam nears completion

Repair work on the centuries-old Theerthavari Mandapam here is finally nearing completion, the Vaigai Nadi Makkal organisation said. The state government had allocated Rs 85 lakh to repair the damages in Theerthavari Mandapam. Of the 36 pil...

1 held for murder in Muzaffarnagar

After a woman was found murdered in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, police have arrested one suspect in the case, officials said on Tuesday. The suspect, identified as Sohanbir, had an affair with the woman named Ruchi, but allegedly...

Gas leak: LG Polymers CEO, 11 others held

Eds adding details Amaravati, July 7 PTI Police on Tuesday night arrested the CEO of LG Polymers and its two directors, besides nine other company officials in connection with the May 7 styrene vapour leak incident at Visakhapatnam, in...

Criminal injured after gunfight with police in UP's Noida

An alleged criminal, involved in a shootout at a fuel station a week ago, was arrested after he suffered injury during a gunfight with police in Uttar Pradeshs Noida on Tuesday, officials said. While Suraj Tanwar was held, his partner manag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020