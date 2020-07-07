Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zimbabwe deports Pakistani diplomat for flouting illegal trafficking rules: Sources

Zimbabwe has deported a Pakistani diplomat for flouting multiple local and international laws related to illegal trafficking, sources said.

ANI | Harare | Updated: 07-07-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 23:36 IST
Zimbabwe deports Pakistani diplomat for flouting illegal trafficking rules: Sources
Pakistan flag. Image Credit: ANI

Zimbabwe has deported a Pakistani diplomat for flouting multiple local and international laws related to illegal trafficking, sources said. According to the sources, diplomat Waqas Ahmad, employed in Pakistan embassy in Harare, was intercepted last year for helping three Pakistani nationals to illegally enter into South Africa through Beitbridge.

"Zimbabwe Foreign Ministry of Zimbabwe has issued a diplomatic note to the Embassy of Pakistan in Zimbabwe raising concerns over an issue related to a diplomat named Waqas Ahmad," the source said. Zimbabwe's Ministry of Foreign Affairs received a report from the Department of Immigration of Zimbabwe stating that Waqas Ahmad was intercepted by the authorities on October 30 2019 while attempting to help three Pakistani nationals (01 male and 02 female) in illegally entering into South Africa through Beitbridge.

"The diplomat in his act was found in contravention of multiple local and international laws crucial amongst them related to illegal trafficking. Thus, the MoFA Zimbabwe has asked Paksitan to immediately deport the concerned individual," the sources said. The matter came to light following the arrest of three Pakistanis -- one male and two females -- in Beitbridge in October-November 2019. They revealed the link to the embassy staffer during questioning. It was reported that a Pakistani-origin guy tipped off the authorities about the racket run by Ahmed.

Mian Sohail Qaiser, a Businessman settled in Zimbabwe had accused Harare-based Pak embassy staffers of running a human trafficking racket to smuggle nationals into South Africa, according to a report in Zimbabwe's The Standard newspaper. The arrest sparked the tension between Harare and Islamabad, said a newspaper 'The Standard report'.

The embassy of Pakistan in Harare has described it as a "delicate and complex situation" and is incensed that Harare is not doing enough to address its concerns."The delay in disposal of the matter is degenerating [sic]," the Pakistani embassy wrote to Zimbabwe's director general in charge of legal and consular affairs in the Foreign Affairs Ministry and accused immigration officials of "misbehaving" by calling Pakistani travellers "criminals" on December 19, 2019. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

AU Chair welcomes resumption of Grand Renaissance Ethiopian Dam talks

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he will pressure governors to open schools in the fall

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would pressure state governors to open schools in the fall, despite a steady increase in coronavirus cases across the country.Speaking at a White House event to discuss reopening of schools, Tr...

Trump paid proxy to take college entrance exam for him, niece's book says

President Donald Trump paid a proxy to take a standardized college entrance exam for him when he was a high school student, his niece writes in a tell-all book scheduled to be published next week. In the book, Too Much and Never Enough How ...

Turkey, Italy agree Libya needs political solution -Turkish defence ministry

Turkey and Italys defence ministers agreed at talks on Thursday on the need for a political solution to Libyas conflict, according to a readout by the Turkish defence ministry. We have gladly observed that we share common and similar views ...

FACTBOX-Key moments in Bolsonaro's handling of COVID-19 crisis

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, the latest victim of a disease that has wreaked havoc in Brazil, the worlds No. 2 coronavirus hotspot after the United States. Below is a chronology of the key mome...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020