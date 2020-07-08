Left Menu
UK envoy to India Philip Barton presents his credentials to President Kovind

The new UK High Commissioner, Philip Barton, on Wednesday presented his credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind in a virtual ceremony.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 16:22 IST
UK High Commissioner to India Philip Barton. Image Credit: ANI

The new UK High Commissioner, Philip Barton, on Wednesday presented his credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind in a virtual ceremony. Philip said that it is the greatest "honour and privilege" to represent the United Kingdom in India.

"The UK-India relationship is remarkable and we share an unparalleled breadth and depth of connection. There is a deep commitment across the British government, industry and civil society to grow that relationship even further: developing our trade and economic partnership, now that the UK has left the EU; tackling the global challenges of climate change and green recovery, acting together as a force for good in the world; and working closely as partners to keep our countries safe and secure," a British High Commission's statement quoted him as saying. Philip succeeds Dominic Asquith, who served as High Commissioner to India from April 2016 to January 2020. Jan Thompson, who served as Acting High Commissioner from February to June 2020, has returned to her role as Deputy High Commissioner.

The envoy said the coronavirus pandemic brought out the importance of the modern partnership between the UK and India. "I recognise that I am arriving at an extraordinarily difficult time. Coronavirus is without precedent in modern times, but it has also brought out the importance of the modern partnership between the UK and India: from our excellent collaboration in developing and manufacturing a vaccine for global distribution, to securing essential medical supplies for health workers, to our joint determination to 'build back better' from this crisis," Philip said.

Highlighting his connection with India, Barton said that mother was born in Shimla in Himachal Pradesh and he was posted here in Delhi in the 1990s. "We often speak of the "living bridge" of people, ideas and institutions that tie the UK and India together. I, too, am part of that bridge. My mother was born in Shimla and I was posted here in Delhi in the 1990s. I met my wife, Amanda, when we both lived and worked here and we named our daughter 'India' - not knowing I would return one day as High Commissioner," he said.

Philip joined the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in 1986 and has previously served as the Director-General, Consular and Security in London, as the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, and as Deputy Ambassador in Washington. (ANI)

