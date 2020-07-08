Left Menu
Development News Edition

London police apologize to sprinter for 'distress' in search

London police apologized to British sprinter Bianca Williams on Wednesday after officers stopped and searched her car over the weekend. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told the British parliament that police had apologized for “the distress it has clearly caused her.” Williams was a sprint relay gold medalist at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2018 European Championships. Dick said two reviews of the evidence within the police found no apparent misconduct during the search.

PTI | London | Updated: 08-07-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 17:08 IST
London police apologize to sprinter for 'distress' in search

London police apologized to British sprinter Bianca Williams on Wednesday after officers stopped and searched her car over the weekend. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told the British parliament that police had apologized for “the distress it has clearly caused her.” Williams was a sprint relay gold medalist at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2018 European Championships.

Dick said two reviews of the evidence within the police found no apparent misconduct during the search. She added that the Metropolitan Police had now voluntarily referred itself for another review by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, a regulator. Williams and Ricardo dos Santos, a Portuguese sprinter, are both Black and were stopped in their Mercedes on Saturday afternoon while traveling with their 3-month-old son. Williams accused London police of racial profiling.

Both Williams and dos Santos were handcuffed during the search. Dick said that the use of handcuffs would be reviewed to see whether they were being used too often in such cases. Nothing was found in the search, which police said was carried out by officers patrolling the area in response to an increase in violence involving weapons.

The force also said the vehicle was seen driving suspiciously, including on the wrong side of the road, and that the driver sped off when asked to stop. But Williams rejected that account, and has said she is considering legal action..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 526 p.m.IIT Alumni Council ropes in CSIR-IGIB for COVID-19 patient data analysis. 522 p.m.Delhi court grants bail to foreigners from 2...

Haryana: Make Dabwali separate district, demands Cong MLA

Congress MLA Amit Sihag met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here and demanded that Dabwali be made a separate district with Kalanwali subdivision included in it. Batting for Dabwali as a separate district, which he said was a dem...

2 civilians injured in ceasefire violation by Pak in J-K's Kupwara

Two civilians were injured in the ceasefire violation initiated by Pakistan in Tangdhar Sector, Kupwara district of North Kashmir on Wednesday. Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing mortars and other weapons along L...

Monsoon trough likely to shift northwards in next 24 hours: IMD

The India Meteorological Department IMD predicted the gradual shift of monsoon trough northwards along the foothills of Himalayas within the next 24 hours and isolated heavy falls over Kutch on Wednesday. The western end of monsoon trough i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020