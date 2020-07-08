Left Menu
India funded admin and academic block of Shree Mahadev Masta Chaturdev Campus inaugurated in Nepal

The administrative and academic block of Shree Mahadev Masta Chaurdev Campus constructed with the assistance of India was inaugurated in Nepal's Mugu district on Monday, according to the Indian embassy.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 08-07-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 21:00 IST
The block was built under the Nepal-Bharat Maitri Development Cooperation programme at a cost of Nepali Rupees 35.11 million. Image Credit: ANI

It was inaugurated via video-conferencing by representatives of Village Development Council Ratapani, Lui in Mugu District, School Management Committee, and Embassy of India, Kathmandu. "On behalf of people and the Government of India, the Embassy is happy to be associated with the project which complements the effort of Government of Nepal in augmenting infrastructure in the field of education," the statement read.

The Campus, established in 2007, is a community-owned educational institute affiliated to Tribhuvan University and approved by UGC Nepal. It offers four years' full-time bachelor's degree courses. Students from over 24 VDCs including Humla and Bajura study at the Campus and it has been providing various scholarship facilities for deserving students. On Monday, another project--The Shree Saptmai Gurukul Sanskrit Vidhyalaya--built under the Nepal-Bharat Maitri Development Cooperation programme was inaugurated.

It was inaugurated through video conferencing that was attended by Nepalese officials, the school management committee and members of the Indian Embassy, a statement issued by the Indian mission here said. (ANI)

