Pak groups protest outside Indian High Commission in UK on Burhan Wani’s death anniv

A small group of protesters from UK-based Pakistani and separatist organizations held a demonstration outside the Indian High Commission here on Wednesday to mark the fourth death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist commander Burhan Wani, who was killed by Indian armed forces in a counter-insurgency operation in 2016.

PTI | London | Updated: 08-07-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 21:28 IST
India and Pakistan flags Image Credit: ANI

A small group of protesters from UK-based Pakistani and separatist organizations held a demonstration outside the Indian High Commission here on Wednesday to mark the fourth death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist commander Burhan Wani, who was killed by Indian armed forces in a counter-insurgency operation in 2016. The Metropolitan Police had made the necessary security arrangements ahead of the protest around India House in central London, including erecting a barricaded zone between the High Commission building and the protestors.

"An appropriate policing plan is in place," the Met Police said. The Indian High Commission in London welcomed the security cooperation provided by the Metropolitan Police, UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Home Office.

An official Indian mission communique said that celebrating a terrorist commander's death anniversary is a mockery, which exposes those who believe in propagating a selective version of human rights. The protest had been called by groups including the Overseas Pakistan Welfare Council and Global Pakistan and Kashmir Supreme.

The Indian authorities highlighted that Wani was a commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, which is an internationally recognized terror entity with a history of causing violence in Jammu and Kashmir. The organization, which operates from Pakistan, along with its Commander in chief Syed Salahuddin, are proscribed terrorist entities – including by the European Union and as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGT) by the US.

Before he was killed during the counter-insurgency operation in July 2016, Wani and his group carried out multiple attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, causing deaths of security personnel and civilians, the Indian mission communique noted.

