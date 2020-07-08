Left Menu
Development News Edition

'He was coerced', says India after Pakistan claims Kulbhushan Jadhav refused to file review petition

After Pakistan claimed on Wednesday that Kulbushan Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer being held in Pakistan, has refused to initiate review petition, the Ministry of External Affairs called it a "continuation of farce" and stated that the Indian national was coerced by Islamabad to forego his rights to seek implementation of the judgment of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 08-07-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 21:37 IST
'He was coerced', says India after Pakistan claims Kulbhushan Jadhav refused to file review petition
Kulbushan Jadhav. Image Credit: ANI

After Pakistan claimed on Wednesday that Kulbushan Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer being held in Pakistan, has refused to initiate review petition, the Ministry of External Affairs called it a "continuation of farce" and stated that the Indian national was coerced by Islamabad to forego his rights to seek implementation of the judgment of the International Court of Justice (ICJ). MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava reacting to Pakistan's statement said that India sought unimpeded access to Jadhav to discuss his remedies under the Ordinance that allowed the High Court to review the sentence awarded by Pakistan's military court.

Srivastava said that the Indian government will do its utmost to protect Jadhav and ensure his safe return to India. "To that end, it would consider all appropriate options," he said. "Pakistan's claim that Jadhav, who is incarcerated in Pakistan's custody, has refused to initiate review petition is a continuation of the farce that has been in play for the last four years. Jadhav has been sentenced to execution through a farcical trial. He remains under custody of Pakistan's military. He has clearly been coerced to refuse to file a review in his case," Srivastava said in the statement.

"India sought unimpeded access to Jadhav to discuss his remedies under the Ordinance. In a brazen attempt to scuttle even the inadequate remedy under the Ordinance, Pakistan has obviously coerced Jadhav to forego his rights to seek implementation of the judgment of the ICJ," he added. In July last year, the ICJ, by a vote of 15-1, had upheld India's claim that Pakistan has committed an egregious violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations on several counts. The world court had ordered Islamabad to carry out an effective "review and reconsideration" of his conviction.

Pakistan has on May 20 passed an Ordinance to allow for the High Court to review the sentence awarded by their military court. Srivastava said Islamabad is only seeking to create an illusion of remedy and is attempting to create a mirage of compliance with the last year ICJ judgment. "They have all along maintained that their laws allowed for effective review and reconsideration while we have protested it all along. Now, after almost a year, they have made a u-turn and issued an Ordinance to ostensibly provide for some sort of review. We have already expressed our serious concerns at the content of the Ordinance and how it violates the ICJ judgment. Pakistan is only seeking to create an illusion of remedy," he said.

Srivastava highlighted that Pakistan continues to deny India free and unimpeded access to Jadhav despite India's repeated requests. "India has repeatedly asked to allow a lawyer from outside Pakistan to appear for Jadhav in any review and reconsideration proceedings. Pakistan has denied it," the statement read. Pakistan Additional Attorney General Ahmed Irfan, while addressing a media conference along with DG South Asia in Islamabad on Wednesday said that Jadhav was invited to file a petition for review and reconsideration of his sentence and conviction on June 17 but he refused to file a petition for review and reconsideration of his sentence and conviction.

Jadhav was purportedly "arrested" from Balochistan by Pakistani security forces on March 3, 2016, after he allegedly entered the country from Iran as claimed by Islamabad. India has rejected Pakistan's allegations about Jadhav's involvement in spying and subversive activities and said he was kidnapped from the Iranian port of Chabahar where he was running a business. Srivastava said: "Since 2017, when Military Court carried out a farcical trial, Pakistan has refused to hand over any relevant document, including FIR, evidence, court order, etc in the case to India. Clearly, Pakistan is attempting to create a mirage of compliance with the ICJ judgment". (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

India may see 2.87 lakh COVID-19 cases a day by winter 2021 if no vaccine or drug treatment: MIT study

India may record about 2.87 lakh coronavirus cases per day by the end of winter 2021 in the absence of a COVID-19 vaccine or drug intervention, according to a modelling study by the MIT, but noted the projections should be interpreted as in...

Indians have done their best to respond to China's 'incredibly aggressive actions': Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that Indians have done their best to respond to Chinas incredibly aggressive actions, asserting that Beijing has a pattern of instigating territorial disputes and the world shouldnt allow ...

Goa: Cop detains four tribals, opposition seeks action

A video clip of a Goa police inspector taking into custody four tribals trying to address a press conference against the proposed IIT campus in Sattari taluka on Wednesday has caused an outrage, with Opposition parties demanding action agai...

UPDATE 1-Serbian president appeals to protesters after dozens hurt in Belgrade clashes

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called on protesters on Wednesday to stop attending anti-government rallies to avoid further spread of the coronavirus, warning there were no beds left in hospitals, after dozens of demonstrators and polic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020