Left Menu
Development News Edition

Actor Depp attacked wife on plane in drunken rage, UK court hears

Depp, giving evidence in his libel trial against Britain's Sun newspaper over an article describing him as a "wife beater", denied he had attacked Heard, accusing her of being the aggressor whom he tried to placate. During the first two days of what is expected to be a three-week case, the court has heard evidence about Depp's heavy drinking and drug use and about his relationship with Heard whom he married in 2015.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 22:38 IST
Actor Depp attacked wife on plane in drunken rage, UK court hears
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Hollywood star Johnny Depp kicked and slapped his ex-wife Amber Heard on a private flight in a drunken rage brought on because he believed she was having an affair with her co-star James Franco, London's High Court heard on Wednesday. Depp, giving evidence in his libel trial against Britain's Sun newspaper over an article describing him as a "wife beater", denied he had attacked Heard, accusing her of being the aggressor whom he tried to placate.

During the first two days of what is expected to be a three-week case, the court has heard evidence about Depp's heavy drinking and drug use and about his relationship with Heard whom he married in 2015. She filed for divorce 15 months later. On Wednesday, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor was accused of abusing Heard on a flight from Boston to Los Angeles following a row over Franco, who appeared with her in the film "The Adderall Diaries".

Depp told the court that he was surprised she agreed to make the film with Franco, having previously described him as "creepy" for making aggressive sexual advances towards her. On the flight, Depp screamed obscenities at Heard, said she liked having sex on film sets and called her a "go-getter slut and a whore", said Sasha Wass, lawyer for the Sun.

In a "blind rage", he kicked her in the back as she tried to walk away from him and slapped her across the face, Wass said. Depp denied the accusations.

"I am not a violent person, especially with women," he told the court. He later added that he might have passed out on the flight.

Wass said that on the day after the flight, Depp sent Heard a text message which said: "I don't know why or what happened but I will never do it again." Asked why he had apologised, Depp said he had perhaps done so because he had said something "ugly" or to placate her.

Asked if someone who kicked a woman should be called a wife beater, Depp, 57, said he would call them a savage or an animal. "It's one of the most disgusting things someone has ever said about me or accused me of."

TATTOO TANTRUM Earlier Depp said Heard's allegations were a hoax built up over years during their relationship as an "insurance policy".

In an unsent email composed by Heard in June 2013, three years before she publicly accused him of abuse, she said Depp had hurt her physically and that she did not know if she was dealing with him or "the monster" - his alter ego brought on by anger, jealousy and fuelled by alcohol and drugs. "It's like Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde," the email, read to the court by Wass, said. It added that friends and assistants had to deal with the actor after he passed out in his own vomit and soiled himself with no recollection later of his actions.

Asked if the email meant Heard had been plotting the allegations for three years, Depp said: "By the evidence that I have seen. "It appears to me that Miss Heard was building a dossier that appears to be an insurance policy for later."

The court heard the first alleged incident of violence took place at Heard's home in March 2013 when he had "fallen off the wagon" and started drinking again after months of sobriety. Wass said Depp had become angry when Heard mocked one of his tattoos which he had changed from "Winona forever" - a reference to his former girlfriend Winona Ryder - to "Wino forever" and slapped her three times.

"That's not the case, that's untrue. It didn't happen," Depp said. "I don't recall any argument about any of my tattoos." Wass also said he had struck Heard, 34, when he tried to remove a painting from her bedroom given to her by her former partner Tasya Van Ree and tried to set it alight, one of 14 episodes of violence of which he is accused in the case.

Wass asked Depp if he had held Heard's small Yorkshire Terrier Pistol out of the window of a moving car. "I can say it is a very enduring image but it's an utter falsity," he said while agreeing that there was a running joke with Heard and her family about putting Pistol in the microwave as he was "ludicrously tiny".

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

Tata Motors brings in six-month EMI holiday scheme on select models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Biogen moves forward with potential Alzheimer's drug, seeks U.S. approval

Biogen Inc said on Wednesday it submitted an application seeking U.S. approval of its closely watched Alzheimers drug, as the company aims to be the first to bring a treatment to market that can alter the course of the mind-wasting disease....

Pence says CDC will issue guidance for schools

Vice President Mike Pence says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be issuing new guidance for the reopening of schools in the fallSchool districts across the country are struggling with how to safely reopen as the coronavir...

New U.S. CDC school reopening guidelines promised after Trump complains

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to issue new guidelines for reopening schools, Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday, after President Donald Trump criticized the agencys recommendations as too expensive and i...

Unauthorised structures demolished in east Delhi on court order: Officials

Sixty unauthorised structures in a market area in east Delhi have been demolished in the last three days as per directions of the court, officials said on Wednesday. These structures served as houses for many families in East Laxmi Market a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020