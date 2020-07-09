Australia warns citizens of increased risk of detention in Hong Kong
Australia warned its citizens and residents in Hong Kong that they were at an "increased risk of detention" there and urged them to reconsider their need to remain in the Chinese territory. Australia on Tuesday warned its citizens that they may be at risk of arbitrary detention in China.Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 09-07-2020 08:25 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 08:02 IST
Australia warned its citizens and residents in Hong Kong that they were at "increased risk of detention" there and urged them to reconsider their need to remain in the Chinese territory. In an updated travel advisory issued on Thursday, the government said Hong Kong's new national security law could be interpreted broadly and Australians may be at risk of getting deported to mainland China for prosecution.
The full extent of the law and how it will be applied is not yet clear, the advisory said. Australia on Tuesday warned its citizens that they may be at risk of arbitrary detention in China.
